I work for a renowned software company in Seattle/Redmond area. I am 31 and have 10 yrs of software development experience under my belt. I am not a software engineer anymore if that matters. I make 135k total. I am not married yet. I have started looking for house in Seattle. It is INSANE market here. Unless you have a spouse and combined income is 250k or more it is almost impossible to buy. I feel like I am paid poor man's salary despite being knowledgeable. I commute for 90 min (to and from) everyday. Work hours are insane as well. Every week I work at least 50 hrs and often 60 hrs. I could have changed the jobs but going through interviews and humiliation just drives me nuts. It's almost always know-it-all 26-27 yr olds asking some random questions. How much do you make in SF/Seattle/NYC/Vancouver? What is your household income?