The race to destroy space garbage (bbc.co.uk)
2 points by CarolineW 38 minutes ago





On one of Joe Rogans Podcasts, Neil Degrasse Tyson had said that there is a very good chance we will trap ourselves on Earth before we can become a true space faring civilization.

Sad when you think about it.

