The race to destroy space garbage
(
bbc.co.uk
)
2 points
by
CarolineW
38 minutes ago
1 comment
hourislate
33 minutes ago
On one of Joe Rogans Podcasts, Neil Degrasse Tyson had said that there is a very good chance we will trap ourselves on Earth before we can become a true space faring civilization.
Sad when you think about it.
