My AWS Wishlist (Kinesis, Lambda, Cloudwatch, Redshift)

Here is mine (extracted from https://medium.com/appaloosa-store-engineering/from-mongodb-to-aws-redshift-a-practical-guide-5ec8ee8fb147) :

* Kinesis : We should be able to more easily validate the uniqueness of the Kinesis output or Kinesis consumer input.

* Lambda timeouts: Have more infos about lambda timeout

* Cloudwatch alarm: actually it’s not possible to get alarms that combine multiple metrics. I would like to report all alarm for a group of lambda (per environment).

* Lambda errors reporting: You have to build your own system if you want to be notified when a lambda fails. It still misses a dedicated errors reporting system to have the complete stacktrace of a failing lambda. Also it should split the errors into two groups (timeouts and errors) that occurred inside the lambda. Right now, lambda errors are all grouped together, which is not ideal.

* Redshift: Some useful SQL commands are missing from the syntax (DISTINCT ON, GENERATE_SERIES()..).

What is your AWS wishlist ?