Ask HN: Why do people use chrome over Firefox?
1 point by hubatrix 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
I have used both for quite a while, but looks like a lot of them use chrome more, any good reasons for using one over other?





I have used Firefox for long periods of time, mainly because Google stores everything I do with Chrome. But Firefox is just too resource hungry. Slow at times. Even for development Firefox is a hog. At least it feels like it. So I end up using Chrome more.

