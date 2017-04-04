Hacker News
Pandavirtualization: Exploiting the Xen hypervisor
googleprojectzero.blogspot.com
by
wonderous
34 minutes ago
wonderous
32 minutes ago
Related Qubes security bulletin:
https://www.qubes-os.org/news/2017/04/04/qsb-29/
blendergeek
30 minutes ago
What does this sort of security vulnerability mean for the security of Qubes OS? Also, isn't Xen often used on cloud infrastructure to keep individuals' instances separate?
wonderous
4 minutes ago
Qubes is vulnerable to the published exploit, a patch will be issued and Qubes 4 will use HVM not PV.
