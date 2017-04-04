Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Pandavirtualization: Exploiting the Xen hypervisor (googleprojectzero.blogspot.com)
1 point by wonderous 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Related Qubes security bulletin: https://www.qubes-os.org/news/2017/04/04/qsb-29/

reply


What does this sort of security vulnerability mean for the security of Qubes OS? Also, isn't Xen often used on cloud infrastructure to keep individuals' instances separate?

reply


Qubes is vulnerable to the published exploit, a patch will be issued and Qubes 4 will use HVM not PV.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: