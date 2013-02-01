Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to set up Windows 10 without a Microsoft account (pcadvisor.co.uk)
I have been using Windows 10 since before it released in 2015 and there was always an option to use a local account right in the installer.

I know this is about Microsoft but Apple and Google have been performing this tomfoolery as well - basically trying to trick/force people into creating an online account.

Google should be particularly called out for this dickish behavior - for forcing people to have a Google Account just to create a local ChromeOS account. (Hopefully, this has changed.)

I just bought my first smartphone running Andriod, and it's essentially useless as a smartphone unless I sign into the Google store with an email address. I can't download a single App.

So far, I have resisted, just using it to tether.

Try F-Droid! Not only does it need no account, but it's got a decent amount of software specifically designed to let you get around meeting Google (ex. syncing against *DAV).

Yalp Store lets you download from Google Play without an account:

https://f-droid.org/repository/browse/?fdid=com.github.yerio...

There are good 3rd-party app stores you can use instead if you're committing to that. F-droid for OSS, Amazon for other stuff, Humble bundle for cheap games.

had the same issue, apkpure to the rescue

You can do this? I always though your ChromeOS login was your Google account login, like I thought that was part of the point of a "cloud based OS" or however they classify it.

I thought this to, turns out you can enable it in chrome:flags

https://www.chromestory.com/2013/02/how-to-add-locally-manag...

And for a new PC, local account is the only option if you don't have network access during the OOBE wizard.

Your username is ironic given the circumstances. Are there any disadvantages to having the box offline for the install?

You don't get given the option to sign in or create a microsoft account and with the new installer cortana wouldn't work.

Sounds like a win to me.

You gotta look the first time you install it cause they hide it in the setup process somewhere unclear. It's kind of sad they make it less apparent, I wish they would make both options clear so people KNOW they have options and Microsoft isn't full on sucking them into their ecosystem.

If they want to leave an image that they're not trying to force themselves on everyone it would be a good start at Windows first time setup to provide clear options. Same with Cortana, people are struck by technophobia of being watched constantly, Cortana, Siri, etc they don't help this sadly.

I appreciate the work Microsoft does, but Windows 10 has it's ups and downs for everyone.

It is far from hidden, bottom left says "skip" then the next screen lets you create a local account and even if you didn't see this you can simple go to settings > account and change it to a local account with no issues at all.

Just because people do not read everything on the screen doesn't mean it is "hidden"

They make it harder to find with every new version of the installer. I'd say they have reached a point where you can call it a dark pattern.

> you can call it a dark pattern.

Exactly. Putting a button that advances the process in the lower left hand corner is Wrong in every UI convention... ever? Seriously, I've used a lot of historical and exotic operating systems and tool kits, and I'm not aware of anybody ever making something like that acceptable behavior.

Never the less the button is still there and easy to see if you bother to look. You could argue that the left side is better to place it as most cultures read left to right


I think that's the point, you can't hide your true intentions. At the end Microsoft wants to be the Google of the operating system. They want to take everything Google has done on the web and copy it their operating system. With all the privacy can eat my shorts implications that go with it.

reply


I've done a few Creator's update installs over the last few days and it is much easier to skip the MS account now. Iirc there is a button on the account screen for it.

While we're on the subject: I'd like to restrict some accounts to only a certain a mount of time per day, can this be done without using Microsoft accounts?

I'd be okay with paying a bit for this feature if it means I can do it without "Microsoft family".

It's easier now, for a while you had to unplug the network during setup.

