|Help install tensorflow on windows
2 points by hadiwaqar 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi i am facing problem installing tensorflow on windows, the best guide i found till now is http://bottomstack.com/installing-tensorflow-windows-and-visual-studio/
i have followed all the steps everything is installed according to the guide, the problem i am facing at the moment is that when i try to run basic program is shows error AppData/Program/Python/program.exe
Any help would be highly appreciated. Thank You!!
