Was Facebook a derivative idea when it started?

In his first lecture with the startup school @sama said that "the most successful startups are not derivatives, they are not a copy of something else that was working pretty well". Then gave an example of FB and its clones. That got me thinking of the time when FB started. Wouldn't you say that market very saturated for social apps then? I am not sure if I misinterpreted what he said but it looked like he was advocating for first-mover advantage as opposed to second-mover advantage. What do you think?








