Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: I am preparing launch of my social media site.Do i need T&C on my site?
3 points
by
bhootai
16 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
bhootai
14 minutes ago
My question is whether at this early stage, do i need to break my head on creating terms and conditions, when i have nt even registered my startup.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply