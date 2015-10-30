|
|Payment gateway options other than Stripe?
|
|A my business is handling payments for small businesses in a very specific setting. We make money by charging a nominal percentage. However, because we use Stripe, this really cuts into us making anything.
In order for us to be able to actually make at least some of the money we are currently giving to Stripe, are there any gateways that charge a flat fee or is there a different way we can handle this and still be PCI compliant?
|
Going over interchange should save you some money, there are a bevy of ISOs out there to choose from, and virtually all of them will be able to replace Stripe.
Restricting what your customers can pay with, say only allowing Debit, or not accepting American Express, can also allow you to cut costs, albeit it reflects poorly on your business.
1 - http://fortune.com/2015/10/30/amazon-register-shutting-down/
