It would be interesting and I can certainly see how we Canadians and Scottish people are similar especially here on the east coast. But there are also big differences I'd say Scotland is more left of center politically than Canada usually is.
But after trying so long to be independent I can't see anyone in Scotland wanted to join Canada or any other nations. Maybe the EU eventually but not a union with another country.
reply
It would be interesting and I can certainly see how we Canadians and Scottish people are similar especially here on the east coast. But there are also big differences I'd say Scotland is more left of center politically than Canada usually is.
But after trying so long to be independent I can't see anyone in Scotland wanted to join Canada or any other nations. Maybe the EU eventually but not a union with another country.
reply