It’s time for Scotland to find a new home – in Canada (theglobeandmail.com)
17 points by colinprince 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





There are some places in Canada even speak Scottish. We have lots of Scottish people and Irish too but quite far removed, distant relatives typically of at least 100 years.

It would be interesting and I can certainly see how we Canadians and Scottish people are similar especially here on the east coast. But there are also big differences I'd say Scotland is more left of center politically than Canada usually is.

But after trying so long to be independent I can't see anyone in Scotland wanted to join Canada or any other nations. Maybe the EU eventually but not a union with another country.

It might be a nice thought experiment but it makes no sense in practice

Why not? There was a heavy amount of Scottish immigration canada, and they have similar governmental policies

I like this mode of thinking.

As a Canadian, no thank you.

