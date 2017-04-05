Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
7 things you should know about Vue.js (pointofvue.net)
Seems like yet more of the endless JavaScript churning: Yui, jquery, angular, react, vue, in less than ten years.

> Like most modern front-end JavaScript frameworks these days, Vue is fast. ‘How fast?’, you ask. This article on medium and the official docs have detailed write ups of Vue’s performance compared to other popular front end frameworks like React and Angular 2.

How can vue.js be faster than "vanilla JavaScript"? It is not possible for something written in javascript to be faster than javascript.

