Ask HN: What ATS do you use, and what good hiring practices have you developed?

Background: I'm a founder of a quickly growing VC-funded startup that's hiring for a number of technical positions Problem: We've recently started a free trail with Jobsoid, but I'm not happy with it. When I research ATS software, there are literally hundreds of different options, and everyone has a different recommendation. At this stage, what's most important to me is being quick, easy, and accurate to import data, and being easy to keep track of the status of each candidate. Features like complex automatic sorting systems or video conferencing integration don't seem worth the extra cost at this point. In addition: I'd love to hear good hiring practices that your company may have developed, from sourcing candidates to conducting interviews, etc.