White Helmets murdering children for fake gas attack
(
southfront.org
)
2 points
by
codr4life
35 minutes ago
Safety1stClyde
22 minutes ago
The actual title of the article is "Swedish Medical Associations Says White Helmets Murdered Kids for Fake Gas Attack Videos".
grzm
12 minutes ago
Likely shortened to fit within the 180 character title limit.
