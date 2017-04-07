Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A girl was found living among monkeys in an Indian forest (washingtonpost.com)
76 points by mrb 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Would have been interesting to have Jane Goodall involved. She could have left the child integrated but used the circumstance to bridge the communication divide between us and other primates because this girl surely knows things we never will.

reply


Hope her integration to society is handled carefully. So far she has been treated like an animal in zoo by humans too (Check the photos of groups of people looking at her):

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/eight-year-old-girl...

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4386060/Mowgli-girl-...

reply


Don't even think about it. This is one reason I felt she was better left the way she was.

Rehabilitation in India is a joke. The people attending to her neither have the knowledge not resources to cater to her.

Mental asylums and health centers in India are filled with sexual predators. They know that she can't complain about it nor would someone lend an ear if she tried to say something. Which makes her an easy target. Sexual abuse is the norm in mental health centers here.

Most mental health centers lack infrastructure, resources and fall short of trained personnel. It is a common sight to see patients chained, and thrown food at.

My first reaction when I heard the news - She was better in the forest away from the predators. I hope she gets the right sophisticated care and compassion she needs at this point of time.

reply


Aside: Interesting that the Malayam and Bengali versions of the article censor the girl's face from the header photo, and exclude the mid-article photo (the Hindi and English versions have both pictures fully intact). I could see that for the Malayam version, but I didn't totally expect it for the Bengali version.

reply


The monkeys seem to have been doing a better job at parenting than the people here. Note how the text below one of the pictures says she's frightened of people and the picture right above it has a whole bunch of (all male cast) busybodies crowding into a little room with her in it.

reply


I read somewhere that reintegration with human society mostly fails for feral children. Is it really a rescue if she dies at a young age, alone?

reply


This is truly heartbreaking.

I had no idea this had happened before or even that it could happen. Is this not a very rare event?

I'm guessing that the survival rate for feral children can't be very high, and even more so if the child gets to grow up.

Fascinating subject albeit very... discomforting.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: