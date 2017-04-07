reply
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/eight-year-old-girl...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4386060/Mowgli-girl-...
Rehabilitation in India is a joke. The people attending to her neither have the knowledge not resources to cater to her.
Mental asylums and health centers in India are filled with sexual predators. They know that she can't complain about it nor would someone lend an ear if she tried to say something. Which makes her an easy target. Sexual abuse is the norm in mental health centers here.
Most mental health centers lack infrastructure, resources and fall short of trained personnel. It is a common sight to see patients chained, and thrown food at.
My first reaction when I heard the news - She was better in the forest away from the predators. I hope she gets the right sophisticated care and compassion she needs at this point of time.
I had no idea this had happened before or even that it could happen. Is this not a very rare event?
I'm guessing that the survival rate for feral children can't be very high, and even more so if the child gets to grow up.
Fascinating subject albeit very... discomforting.
You may be interested to learn about the founding of Rome. Check out the top of this poster: http://www.olympicartifacts.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/1...
