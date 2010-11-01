Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Nixon's Speech Should Armstrong and Aldrin Become Stranded on the Moon
(
lettersofnote.com
)
8 points
by
shawndumas
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
Bluestrike2
9 minutes ago
The possibility of giving that speech scared the hell out of Nixon and helped shape some of his later decisions on follow-up Apollo missions and NASA in general. I've referenced the book on here before, but John Logsdon's
After Apollo?: Richard Nixon and the American Space Program
is a great book on the subject. It makes mention of this letter, and how those fears impacted the White House's budget battles with NASA.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply