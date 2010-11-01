Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Nixon's Speech Should Armstrong and Aldrin Become Stranded on the Moon (lettersofnote.com)
8 points by shawndumas 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The possibility of giving that speech scared the hell out of Nixon and helped shape some of his later decisions on follow-up Apollo missions and NASA in general. I've referenced the book on here before, but John Logsdon's After Apollo?: Richard Nixon and the American Space Program is a great book on the subject. It makes mention of this letter, and how those fears impacted the White House's budget battles with NASA.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: