Ask HN: Do you still use browser bookmarks?
2 points by ethanpil 2 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
How do you still use bookmarks? How do you organize them? Why are they useful to you?





I do, but I've always find it pretty hard to use them, because I forgot what exactly I bookmarked and in what folder.

