Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Do you still use browser bookmarks?
2 points
by
ethanpil
2 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
How do you still use bookmarks? How do you organize them? Why are they useful to you?
alexdumitru
1 minute ago
I do, but I've always find it pretty hard to use them, because I forgot what exactly I bookmarked and in what folder.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply