Ask HN: Drupal or Django for my startup? and why

I wanted to know which choice is wiser - try to save up money with a CMS like Drupal or go with a flexible framework like Django or asp.NET

The project is a startup for cars that includes: - marketplace cars and all kinds of other vehicles - marketplace for autoparts - marketplace for tires - marketplace for all kinds of services around car - washing, repairing, etc - booking - vin checking versus 3rd party databases - chat/messaging systems - ratings - statistics - owner tools - my garage - where you put data about your own car - promo codes/vouchers etc. - ...

...in other words, it is huge. It is not the classical startup of 2 people in a garage, but instead a business with funding that aims to topple the leader of car selling in Bulgaria (small country).

It would be tremendously helpful to state what your experience is (how good you are at either), have you had specific experiences you didn't like with either and what other specific things might be a problem for one or the other.

Any thoughts or guidelines will be super helpful, so thanks in advance.

pp