Tho IANAL so, not sure if there is the same sort of legal precedent issues involved here?
reply
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect
[2] https://twitter.com/ALT_uscis
There ought to be a 'google news' like facility that you could go to in order to see what came of something that was in the news. We could call it dejanews ;)
I have a vision of a better way to organize information for the 21st century and beyond, but alas this comment box is too small to contain it.
At the lower right there is a little triangle that you can use to drag it larger ;)
That said a link to elsewheere can work as well.
Oh! And then you could have people rate the relationships, just like they can rate comments!
Oh! And you can put it into the API, making everything into a linked list of stories!
Yes, let's make the schema even more complicated 8-)
Edit: To be clear, I do like the idea.
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14062305
Tho IANAL so, not sure if there is the same sort of legal precedent issues involved here?
reply