Twitter drops lawsuit, saying summons has been withdrawn (reuters.com)
Needless to say the Streisand effect[1] hit hard here. The account[2] had apparently under 40K followers before all of this; now it clocks north of 160K followers.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streisand_effect

[2] https://twitter.com/ALT_uscis

A bit of a non-story but I felt obliged to follow up after the initial discussion attracted more interest than I expected yesterday.

This is actually an excellent service. Many times I see some news item come by and then months later I find myself wondering whatever came of it. At least in this case there is some follow-up, plenty of times there is no follow-up at all. The people consuming the media have a short attention span, but the media themselves also have a short attention span.

There ought to be a 'google news' like facility that you could go to in order to see what came of something that was in the news. We could call it dejanews ;)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Portal:Current_events sort-of manages that, but also highlights the limitations of the linear/textual.

I have a vision of a better way to organize information for the 21st century and beyond, but alas this comment box is too small to contain it.

> but alas this comment box is too small to contain it.

At the lower right there is a little triangle that you can use to drag it larger ;)

There actually is a size limit to HN comments.

That said a link to elsewheere can work as well.


That's actually a good idea. I used to write down stories and check up on them after a few months. You learn how sloppy initial reporting is that way, and just how credible "sources close to X says" are actually are. You know, just in case you needed another reason to distrust the news.

What if HN could have a "related post" option? If you remembered (or searched for) the older post, you could then link a given post to some other post.

Oh! And then you could have people rate the relationships, just like they can rate comments!

Oh! And you can put it into the API, making everything into a linked list of stories!

Yes, let's make the schema even more complicated 8-)

Edit: To be clear, I do like the idea.

And then we could use an algorithm to use these connections to determine the importance of articles! Name it something catchy, like PageRank

You just invented the semantic web. :-)

Posted a few hours ago here:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14062305

