Living a Lie: We Deceive Ourselves to Better Deceive Others (scientificamerican.com)
25 points by brahmwg 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I always knew that lying to oneself is a good planned strategy for lying.

But never thought that our natural tendency to deceive ourselves might have the ultimate purpose of helping us deceive others.

This is why I love hacker news. I get a different perspective every day that (whether it's right or wrong) forces me to re-consider my mental models of the world.

Sure. How else one could get married?

