If so, how did you break into it? When I mean small agencies, I mean the kind of companies where their main service is doing websites for similarly local clients. They usually spin up websites done in WordPress, Drupal, etc. or some custom made website with a front-end framework. The clientele and business needs of a web agency are almost like night and day compared to a big company where scalability is important. So for those that started out with a company like this, how have you broken into your first big company? Did you take stepping stones in between? Are there good examples of "medium-scale" companies that bridge the gap?