Torrents as a CDN strategy [demo, video]
2 points
by
milankragujevic
23 minutes ago
milankragujevic
22 minutes ago
Hi HN! This is a demo of using Torrents in the browser to distribute a movie to a large audience with minimum infrastructure costs. I'm planning to offer this as a service and wanted to gauge the initial reactions with this quick demo. The demo is of a Creative Commons movie, fittingly TPB: AFK, being distributed P2P via Torrent, with an initial seed from a HTTPS web server.
