Twitch unleashes scorched-earth attack to unveil malicious spambot creator
3 points
by
uncoder0
29 minutes ago
YCode
13 minutes ago
Between the alt_uscis Twitter suit and recent changes in ISP legislation it seems like there are going to be more and more of these "give up the anon!" pushes.
What a great time to be a VPN service.
