RightHand robotics has automated a new type of warehouse work (qz.com)
9 points by prostoalex 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This is a very big deal. Amazon has been looking for this technology for years. They've held competitions for it. That video is one of the best unstructured bin-picking demos ever seen. The combination of a four-fingered semi-rigid gripper and a suction cup seems to work well. It's fast; many vision-guided systems are still painfully slow. Amazon should be able to pick everything in their inventory that weighs less than a kilogram, is reasonably rigid, and has a surface that can be grabbed with vacuum. Everything lightweight which comes in a box, can, or jar qualifies. That's probably at least 75% of the inventory.

This should destroy about 50,000 to 100,000 jobs a year for the next few years. That's more than the entire coal mining industry.

Yeah. I worked next to these guys in the Harvard iLab when they were getting going. They had the opportunity to cut corners and cash out early on, but seemed to remain focused on building a truly robust, broadly capable picker.

I often noted with them at the time similar notions of the implications for the job market. There's so much hype out there, but I think RHR will be one of the companies that actually illustrates to the public where things are headed.

