U.S. has withdrawn its request to identify a Trump critic (washingtonpost.com)
>The government, in order to enforce its subpoena, would have had to demonstrate that whoever is behind the Twitter account was likely violating some law. There also were serious questions about whether the type of subpoena used, which is typically for investigating violations of export rules, was appropriate for the type of case DHS was probing, experts said.

Based on how fast the government dropped their request, it seems very clear that this was nothing more than an attempt at stifling dissent. How disturbing.

One of the more interesting lines of thought on Ars was that the request was so badly implemented (without a judge's signature; could have a been a National Security Letter instead; other similar reasons), that it was almost as if the person implementing it was doing it because he was pressured to by higher-ups, not because of true desire to see the request succeed.

Either way, I'm glad to see the negative attention the request received and even more glad to see the request withdrawn.

They might have found some other way to get to him. It'll be interesting to see if the criticism continues or is silenced.

Yea. It's a shame but that was exactly that I thought. The withdrew the _public_ request... because they don't need the request at all or they have another request they can make that isn't public.

Any government employees who played a part in this outrageous attempted abuse of power should be removed from their position(s) of authority.

Now, when do we have the discussion how this request should never have been submitted in the first place?

And better training (or retraining) for CBP agents on the proper scope of the law?

"request to identify a Trump critic"

That was seriously what the subpoena was made about, a "critic"? No wonder moderates feel totally detached from this kind of alt-left (or in other cases alt-right) echo chambers.

Journalism these days...

