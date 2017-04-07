Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Go 1.8.1 is released (golang.org)
go1.8.1 (released 2017/04/07) includes fixes to the compiler, linker, runtime, documentation, go command and the crypto/tls, encoding/xml, image/png, net, net/http, reflect, text/template, and time packages. See the Go 1.8.1 milestone [1] on our issue tracker for details.

[1] https://github.com/golang/go/issues?q=milestone%3AGo1.8.1

