Go 1.8.1 is released
golang.org
3 points
by
0xmohit
5 minutes ago
1 comment
0xmohit
4 minutes ago
go1.8.1 (released 2017/04/07) includes fixes to the compiler, linker, runtime, documentation, go command and the crypto/tls, encoding/xml, image/png, net, net/http, reflect, text/template, and time packages. See the Go 1.8.1 milestone [1] on our issue tracker for details.
[1]
https://github.com/golang/go/issues?q=milestone%3AGo1.8.1
