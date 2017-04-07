"Uber denies Waymo theft claims on grounds it never used custom LiDAR"

The hearing so far has been about Waymo filing a preliminary injunction against Uber. The scope of the injunction requested was along the lines of "uber needs to stop building all self driving cars until we're done with this civil case". What Uber is arguing is "you're [waymo] saying that we stole your LIDAR, but all of the Lidar tech we use is off the shelf velodyne stuff, which is super obvious that we didn't steal, we purchased from velodyne, this is not worthy on an injunction". Waymo then argued that uber was independently develeoping its own lidar system in parallel with the velodyne stuff it was using, and it wants to stop development there, and uber rebutted along the lines of "there are huge material differences between the lidar we're designing, and the lidar waymo uses, so even if levandowski stole a bunch of info and has it on his personal computer, its not in our product or our research pipeline, or servers, so your theft issue with with our boy levy, not with us, uber the company."
All of the argument so far are around the injunction, the actual trial happens in october.
reply
"Uber admitted in court filings today that it still uses commercially-available LiDAR systems in its self-driving vehicles because its in-house technology isn’t ready for the road."
Am I reading this right. Uber is saying that they shouldn't be sued as they haven't used the stolen information in their self driving cars on the road. However they are not saying if they have used stolen information to make their own lidar units that are currently in development.
I'm assuming they are doing this so that the injunction only applies to their custom lidar tech.
As in, "Uber also claims that, contrary to paperwork filed with the Nevada DMV, it has never deployed a custom LiDAR system in any of its cars or trucks and will not be ready to do so by the time the case is slated to go to trial in October."
(Edit for formatting.)
"But in paperwork filed with Nevada regulators last July, Otto claimed that it “developed in house and/or currently deployed” a 64-laser LiDAR system in its autonomous trucks. Uber now says this was an error. “Every single self-driving car that Uber has put on the road to date uses commercially available LiDAR sensors from third parties,” Uber wrote in its filing."
Or is there a more benign explanation of that statement? (I suppose it could have been a non-material error...)
Waymo only found about about the LIDAR thing by accident. The question is, how much other technology did Uber get?
[1] http://www.continental-corporation.com/www/pressportal_com_e...
Google has more money to invest in this than any part supplier. Why would they let another company own their destiny?
via https://www.engadget.com/2017/04/07/ubers-legal-defense-waym... --
"A Waymo spokesperson told Engadget: "Uber's assertion that they've never touched the 14,000 stolen files is disingenuous at best, given their refusal to look in the most obvious place: the computers and devices owned by the head of their self-driving program. We're asking the court to step in based on clear evidence that Uber is using, or plans to use, our trade secrets to develop their LiDAR technology, as seen in both circuit board blueprints and filings in the State of Nevada."
If they've legally filed with the state of Nevada as using proprietary LiDAR tech, doesn't that put the nail in the coffin?
As an aside, if it is found that the stolen documents were disseminated internally, don't they have a near-impossible burden of proof that no trade secrets were integrated into the braintrust of the company? How is this typically handled? I imagine it involves rebuilding the division and dismissing any previous project participants.
I find it alarming that the judge assumes a "guilty until proven innocent" position. Obviously outsiders like us would take a stance like this, but for a judge on the bench to operate in that manner sets off all kinds of red flags for me.
[1] http://wsau.com/news/articles/2017/mar/31/waymo-uber-judge-s...
If they can do that, it would change from Uber vs Waymo/Alphabet to Levandowski vs Waymo/Alphabet and Levandowski vs Uber.
If I was Uber, I know which fight I'd want to step into.
I find this more of a waymo provided enough information for a the judge to rule a `guilty` verdict. However the judge does not yet know who to apply the guilty verdict to, and how sever the punishment needs to be.
Also this is a civil suit not a criminal one. The same rules do not apply.
IANAL.
To outright say that the theft occurs before an official judgement was made seems in poor taste for, well, a judge.
It's a civil case. That's probably enough.
Anyways, the judge has made is very clear that the evidence against them is very strong, that the record is very strong, and that so far neither Uber nor Levandowski have denied that he stole the 14 000 documents.
This has been going on for a fair amount of time, the judge has reproached Uber more than once, a lot of evidence has been submitted. It appears that the judge has decided that, at this point, there's enough evidence to say that it's a fact that he stole the documents. They had a chance to challenge the [apparently overwhelming] evidence Google has, and they failed [apparently, also overwhelmingly].
A trial like this is not a single giant evidence dump followed by a giant decision. It is a series of hearings. After each hearing something can be ruled on. You can issue a subpoena to collect more information about A, we have settled B as a fact, you are misreading the law so you have to drop that line of inquiry, etc.
Each hearing is impartial. But impartial decisions come at many points. In fact some points will be appealed to a higher court which will make a ruling and then send it to a lower court again with instructions about how to proceed.
This sort of thing can take years.
IANAL, so I might be way off base.
He took the documents when he started working at a competitor. Coincidence? Or did Uber put him up to it? That's what the judge is getting at.
> "He downloaded 14,000 files, he wiped clean the computer, and he took [them] with him. That's the record. He’s not denying it. You're not denying it. No one on your side is denying he has the 14,000 files."
So, "You've already said he stole the files, why" seems like a perfectly reasonable question for a judge to ask.
The hearing so far has been about Waymo filing a preliminary injunction against Uber. The scope of the injunction requested was along the lines of "uber needs to stop building all self driving cars until we're done with this civil case". What Uber is arguing is "you're [waymo] saying that we stole your LIDAR, but all of the Lidar tech we use is off the shelf velodyne stuff, which is super obvious that we didn't steal, we purchased from velodyne, this is not worthy on an injunction". Waymo then argued that uber was independently develeoping its own lidar system in parallel with the velodyne stuff it was using, and it wants to stop development there, and uber rebutted along the lines of "there are huge material differences between the lidar we're designing, and the lidar waymo uses, so even if levandowski stole a bunch of info and has it on his personal computer, its not in our product or our research pipeline, or servers, so your theft issue with with our boy levy, not with us, uber the company."
All of the argument so far are around the injunction, the actual trial happens in october.
reply