Planet designs, manufactures and launches nano-satellites to image the entire earth. These satellites, called Doves, will (very) soon image the entire earth, every day. This data set will reveal unprecedented insights of our changing world, and we need talented Software Engineers to help build the public Platform to get this data to customers. The Platform API team is responsible for developing the public facing API's to help power this mission. We are a small, remote-friendly team of Software Engineers from diverse backgrounds, hailing from small startups to large companies like Rackspace, Google, and Twitter. Our stack is golang, python, docker, kubernetes, hosted on AWS and GCP. You will be a great fit for this team if you have a history of building high quality RESTful API's on this stack, or have an interest to learn it. If interested please apply at https://boards.greenhouse.io/planetlabs/jobs/534004#.WOe-s1Pysb0