Ultima VI (filfre.net)
99 points by doppp 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





This paragraph resonated with me:

The complexity of the world model was such that Ultima VI became the first installment that would let the player get a job to earn money in lieu of the standard CRPG approach of killing monsters and taking their loot. You can buy a sack of grain from a local farmer, take the grain to a mill and grind it into flour, then sell the flour to a baker — or sneak into his bakery at night to bake your own bread using his oven. Even by the standards of today, the living world inside Ultima VI is a remarkable achievement — not to mention a godsend to those of us bored with killing monsters; you can be very successful in Ultima VI whilst doing very little killing at all.

I got into western RPGs only recently - I played only JRPGs on the SNES and then later consoles. My first western RPG was Mass Effect 2, and since then I played ME3, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Skyrim. When playing Skyrim, I realized that the wolf pelts I was accumulating by killing wolves as I walked the countryside could be smithed into leather armor! That leather armor would fetch considerably more money when sold than wolf pelts.

My first thought: I found a cheat to more money! My second thought: I found a business.

Amazing game. While on vacation last week, I was eating at a restaurant overlooking the deep blue ocean and the background music playing was the Ultima theme song. I seemed to be the only one who recognized it and right there and then, I proudly basked in a glorious solitary moment of radiant geekiness and nostalgia as I thought of shimano, iolo and all the rest of the characters that made up that amazing place called Britannia.

The sequel, VII, and VII part 2, are singular achievements in terms of world building. The level of detail that went into NPC schedules, interactions, etc, down to the fact that you can do mundane tasks with no bearing on the actual game like baking bread, were pretty damn cool. The recent Witcher game might come close, but I'm still jonesing for some RPGs on VII's level.

Who here came thinking it's a new modern Vim alternative?

me

This is a strange way to implement an text editor.

This was my jam for all of middle school. Thanks for posting this article!

This was an awesome awesome game. Unimaginable how I played that for so many hours on such a tiny tiny screen :)

Best game series ever with Ultima VI, VII, VIII and Online possible being the best games ever.

I played a lot of Ultima VII and really loved it but got increasingly frustrated with one weird bug: every time I went to sleep (as in "I", not I), the screen went blank and there was no way of going forward.

In the end, after hitting a bunch of roadblocks, I found a way of robbing the bank, bought a ship and started exploring the world. Didn't even know what I was supposed to to at that point, but boy, was it fun.

VIII is meh. VII and Online I wholeheartedly agree with. Best cloth game maps ever.

Tangently related: I bought a copy of Ultima Online Charter Edition off of eBay recently to fill out my Ultima collection/shrine. I looked at the creator credits and was surprised to see only around 15 names.

Amazing to think that such a game that totally changed the world had so few people working on it. Any modern AAA title has a credit list to rival a summer blockbuster.

Ultima Underworld deserves special mention too.

So many hours playing VII and UO :) Good times.

So when UO came out I was working at intel, we had a game lab (building out and testing the celeron SIMD based machines as intel was goaling for sub $1,000 machine)

We had 6 UO accounts...

We used to be followed around by admins who were invisibe because they were studying how we were so successful at the game.

We did use macros - but it was really about the fact that we had an OC-48 and everyone else was on a 56K modem.... and our Hide skill was 100 - but we played on 6 machines all right next to eachother and we had mule accounts - and nefarious accounts...

So we had Snoop and Sneek our mules with hide of 100, then we had both Great Lord Phlux and Dread Lord Phlux (me) and same for Mym...

We would taunt great lords with our dread lord accounts and then chase them down with our great lord accounts and they would attack us and lose their status and become dastardly and they would lose their shit.

We found this great axe that was bugged. It could kill literally any character with one hit. The mods that were following us around wound up taking the weapon, we were pissed - but they deleted the weapon as it was so bugged that we massacred many a foe.

we were skilled at kiting dragons to the top of our castle, then trapping them in corners of the castl with chests such that we would train our characters on attacking them.

We built houses around the front of the castle to enclose it, then we only used runes to teleport in, but we blocked all the other spots with bags of flour such that you could not rune into the spots...

Draygor (our third member) got too stoned and got whacked by the japanese contingent that we were at war with and he failed to put his rune in the bank....

the japanese team runed into our courtyard, and hid until we opened the door with our castle butler and then attacked and they stole every loot we had in a massive store of chests in the castle....

we quite after that.

UO was the bet game ever made, invented the MMO - but the original 1997-ish release was so much fun and also (I think) invented the idea of PVP (aside from quake, that that was FPS rather than ISO, etc.. so a philosophical argument I guess)

The entire reason I am in computers and tech is because of Ultima 2 which I found on a floppy in the Apple lab at my school.... I then ran a BBS, setup a network and converted the drafting lab from actual pencil drawing to CAD.

Bards tale was a good franchise as well - where we competed to complete them and me and my best friend got into fisticuffs over the fucking cheat book he bought.

He is now a Senior Producer at EA.

> the original 1997-ish release was so much fun

It was insanely laggy, when the servers were up at all. It probably was the best game ever made for a six month period, between when the servers finally got semi-stable and when they started releasing the expansions, which basically took all the fun out of the game. (What was the point of accumulating wealth and power once you could disable PVP to prevent yourself from getting randomly killed, and when there was now unlimited space for houses? Basically none.)

UO was great back in the day as was Shadowbane. The whole safe places that MMO's became - and with good reason as more people liked that - disappointed me about the genre.

The player motivated politics and maneuvering and real threat to lose what you've worked hard for and the general scarcity of things in these types of games was unbelievable. Stealing, fighting for meaningful resources and guilds that existed to actually protect resources and players is just not possible in a game like WoW (was very good for different reasons though such as dungeon raiding) and derivatives where getting attacked and killed is meaningless.

Shadowbane, that's a word I haven't heard in a while. I think these days EVE is the only one carrying on the torch of that sub-genre.

Yeah seriously going back a bit there on a rather obscure, buggy game. For all its flaws, which were many, the experience overall was exhilarating.

Never played EVE but yeah it's the only game I'm aware of that has these types of dynamics.

did you guys ever read that story, which I believe I found on HN, about the guy who live in SF and wa basically the EVE accountant and manager for an EVE sydicated where he didnt play the game, but just managed monies and logistics?

Ill have to find the link.


PVP existed in MUDs long before UO was a thing.

one of my deepest historical tech regrets is that I never got into MUDs

I did, however, play Trade Wars and the PIT on BBSs in the 80s...

I recall smoking pot while playing trade wars in about 1991 or so... and I was trying to corner the market on grain, but instead of buying all the supply with my massive bank roll, I accidentally sold all my grain and screwed up my position on the galactic totem pole.

I vaguely remember some UO developers showing up on rec.games.mud.* and asking a lot of questions.

the latest game in this series, Shroud of the Avatar (still in pre-release) is having a free play weekend this weekend. Even though it's not "released" yet, it's a full game, very playable and enjoyable.

https://www.shroudoftheavatar.com/?page_id=69568

uhm, playable on linux?

Since these articles on gaming history by Jimmy Maher consistently get voted up to the front page of HN, it may be worth mentioning that he has a Patreon where you can support his work here:

https://www.patreon.com/DigitalAntiquarian

Really cool reads. I actually got stuck on a tangent reading about the story of Trip Hawkins

http://www.filfre.net/2013/01/seeing-farther/

I hope people do support the author (I've almost convinced myself that I will support all the awesome content I come across the Internet if I do "make it" - so many good writers, webcomics, video creators... and I have a 50 dollars/month entertainment budget)

The projection they used is just super weird.

reply


Faery Tale Adventure (an Amiga classic) also has a weird projection that mostly looks weird when applied to characters, which all look like they're leaning slightly to the left: https://youtu.be/E5_4DhXWdwo?t=1824

Easier to implement, less resource intensive than ISO projection titles with overlaps.

The top game of my teenage life.

