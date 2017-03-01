Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
In love with the BBC micro:bit (markshroyer.com)
70 points by Niten 3 hours ago





I work for the micro:bit Foundation, who have taken ownership of the project on from the BBC - great to see some love on HN for this! There's more at http://microbit.org but for the Hacker News audience you're probably interested in http://tech.microbit.org though ;). There's even a reference design to make your own microbit-derived designs.

We'll be hiring tech people again soon, so if you want to come and help us teach kids around the world to be inventors, keep your eye on https://micro-bit-educational-foundation.workable.com/

Finally, as the author hoped, the revision of the hardware now shipping is more resilient to ESD than the previous one :)

My organization is working with the BBC Microbit Foundation to make these devices more popular in the US education system. I find the Microbit to be far less intimidating than the Arduino, since the IDE is entirely web based and students can copy a program onto it just as they would copy a file onto an external USB drive.

One feature that kills it in the classroom is the Microbit's built-in 5 x 5 LED matrix, which means right out of the box it's "blink" program is much more interesting than the Arduino's one orange LED. Some kids will just spend the entire first day playing with the LED matrix, like getting their name to scroll across it, or programming the LEDs individually to make cool patterns. The Microbit also comes with an external battery holder for two AAA batteries, and feels a lot better to carry in your pocket than an Arduino or Raspberry Pi.

After seeing the tremendous adoption in the UK and meeting the Microbit founders, I am very confident this board will play a big role in introducing K-12 students to digital electronics.

There is actually a C/C++ layer that supports the higher level languages known as the micro:bit runtime[0], which means you can also program the device using C/C++... Another level of progression for children.

[0] https://lancaster-university.github.io/microbit-docs/

Nice, thanks for the link! I didn't realize there was a web-based C++ IDE targeting the micro:bit.

Yes, the runtime is actually built on ARM's mbed, which means their online IDE can also build micro:bit programs :)

I helped test the microbit and I wrote a small program for pedagogical purposes. The hardware was very neat and I liked the leds on the back.

Originally there was going to be a coin cell battery but they removed it because children might eat it. Also there is a Bluetooth radio on the microbit but the runtime was 12k and there wasn't enough space to load micropython and Bluetooth at the same time .

A link to the example is here https://github.com/bbcmicrobit/micropython/blob/master/examp... .

As a CS student normally working with lower level languages and IoT devices using Arduino I was a bit skeptical when first trying out this. I've tried MicroPython based devices before but they have left a bad taste in my mouth with their need to have Python on a device that I'm probably only going to start once and then leave indefinitely for a task. But I have to say I was very pleasantly surprised by the MicroBit. I participated at a mini-hackathon with Zach Shelby at the University of Tromsø and I ended up using almost exclusively the JavaScript drag-and-drop stuff. Mostly to try it out and see how much you could do with it, and it actually worked really well. Teaching kids to program without having them worrying over missed commas or mismatched brackets is certainly something that would be beneficial. And it really didn't put as many limits on what I wanted to do as I expected either. Only time I dropped down to code was when I wanted to start organising my program for reuse. And Zach was very friendly and talked about how the devices worked under the hood and explained how the compilation was done in the browser so the only thing you load over is a hex of precomplied code. This allows you to really utilise all of the hardware for the device and even means that they could update things on their end which would make your experience smoother without having to upgrade the device.

We've been doing outreach work teaching 11-13 year olds to program microbits with Python. It's been a great tool and allowing the kids to see their code running on such a simple device turns out to be a great motivator.

I also think a shout out to https://create.withcode.uk/ is worthwhile. They've got a nice little microbit emulator for trying things out before downloading onto the microbit.

We use it to teach kids to code. It's OK, but the screen is way too limited for it to be much fun. It is crying out for a good colour screen that can show more than one character at a time. Also, debugging is a pain. They need some sort of event log that can be inspected on the pc

In some ways the limitations help, don't have kids wanting to program Quake 7.

I use mu, the micropython editor, it shows the error messages on the PC when connected via USB, instead of trying to read them scrolling across the display

Even still a little 128x64 display like many of us cut our teeth on with graphing calculators probably wouldn't have hurt.

I've taught close to 500 kids how to code on them. The number one thing they want to do is show better graphics. Number two is sound.

For me, [stepping through the code] I would expect as a normal part of coding. Not having it seems to hark back to some primitive time.

Speaking of sound, I played around with a BASIC stamp kit[1] and it was pretty cool that it supported polyphonic sound[2] easily, so I was able to program music with harmonies on it right away. It's also fun for creating DTMF signals such as dial tones, busy signals, and dialing numbers.

(Personal note: I've had a lot of fun doing sound on computers from the PC speaker (1 voice square wave), to the SAA1099 as found on the Game Blaster and optional add on for the Sound Blaster (12 voices square wave, 6 per chip), the BASIC stamp mentioned above, or most recently generating wave forms with math (adding sine waves together) and outputting it to DirectX which I learned from Handmade Hero day 007 through 009.[4])

[1] This one exactly: https://www.parallax.com/product/90005

[2] Two frequencies per pin with FREQOUT command: http://www.parallax.com/go/PBASICHelp/Content/LanguageTopics...

[3] http://www.vgmpf.com/Wiki/index.php/SAA1099

[4] https://www.youtube.com/user/handmadeheroarchive

The problem is that if you let them have good graphics their artskills start getting in the way of the programming.

My son is obsessed with PICO-8, and he does indeed spend more time making music and drawing sprites/maps than he does coding.

16 KB of memory?

The “64” in “Commodore 64”, the name of a computer introduced in 1982, stands for 64 KB of memory. (A 128 KB version followed 3 years later.) It is now 35 years since 1982…

reply


Instead of lambasting it for a low number, perhaps you could tell us what you'd have a child do in 17KB that they couldn't do in 16KB?

It's an educational device, and that education involves learning to write pieces of code for which industry users may well prefer to pull in large libraries. I'd be surprised if the target audience - 12-13 year olds - use all that; those that have a passion for it will of course end up using more expensive devices with bigger numbers. Those that don't will continue doing only compulsory exercises that could probably manage with less than 16KB.

reply


To be fair, the British government didn't give a Commodore 64 to every British child for free.

reply


If only! I could have played Granny's Garden at home then.

reply


Perhaps, if they did, Silicon Valley would be in the UK.

reply


The UK still had a hangover from the 1970s at the time, local phones calls cost money, and Americans have always been a lot richer anyway. I suspect America had the inherent advantage here.

reply


> Americans have always been a lot richer

Not always. I do recognize the economic sacrifice the UK made for the sake of winning WWII. It's a beautiful thing - altruism on a national scale.

reply


They did put a BBC Micro in every school though.

reply


So that means that they distributed, what, two or three orders of magnitude more micro:bits?

reply


It's got 256KBytes of ROM. If that's memory-mapped, the 16KBytes of RAM is much less of a limitation. Most data and virtually all code - especially on ARM - is read-only.

Python might not be the easiest way of working with this setup though...

reply


"I'm in love with the BBC"

reply




