The reference D compiler is now open source (dlang.org)
Walter, thank you so much for finally doing this! I am so happy that Symantec finally listened. It must have been really frustrating to have to wait so long for this to happen. I have really been enjoying D and I love all the innovation in it. I'm really looking forward to seeing the reference compiler packaged for free operating systems.

Thanks again, this news makes me very happy!

You're welcome! It makes me happy, too. I've wanted to do this for a very long time.

Honestly, since I'm slightly psychotic about these things, this is a kind of huge to me. Part of the reason I never learned D was because the compiler was partly proprietary.

Now I have no excuse to avoid learning the language, and that should be fun.

And best of all, it's the Boost license!

Here it is:

https://github.com/dlang/dmd/pull/6680

Why is this a good thing? I'm not familiar with the Boost license.

http://www.boost.org/users/license.html explains it better than I can.

In short: it is extremely permissive, very similar to the MIT license but even more so (the license does not need to be included with binary copies).

It is the least encumbering, very permissive and very well regarded in both oss and corporate circles. Really a good choice to stick with it.

We liked Boost because it is "corporate lawyer approved". You can make both open and closed source derived works from it.

I would be careful calling it the "least encumbering"- there are definitely shorter, easier to understand licenses with fewer restrictions (i.e. zero).

We investigated public domain, but that has international legal problems with it. Boost was the best solution.

Congratulations on getting this through.

And it was just merged into the master branch!

Interesting change! Before, people had a choice between the proprietary Digital Mars D (dmd) compiler, or the GCC-based GDC compiler. And apparently, since the last time I looked, also the "LDC" compiler that used the already-open dmd frontend but replaced the proprietary backend with LLVM.

I wonder how releasing the dmd backend as Open Source will change the balance between the various compilers, and what people will favor going forward?

Many people have been reluctant to contribute to the backend because of the license, which was very understandable. Now this barrier is obliterated.

Each of dmd/gdc/ldc has their individual strengths and styles. It's an embarrassment of riches.

> Each of dmd/gdc/ldc has their individual strengths and styles.

I'd be really interested to hear a comparison of those from someone experienced with D and its community.

DMD compiles really fast. At the level of Go. As the reference compiler it always has the latest features.

LDC compiles to fast code and only slightly lags behind the reference. It might even catch up soon.

GDC compiles to fast code and supports many architectures in theory. It lags behind the most and architecture support also requires a ported runtime.

The download page gives a brief summary:

http://dlang.org/download.html

More information on the wiki (also linked to from the download page):

https://wiki.dlang.org/Compilers

This was something that always rubbed me the wrong way about the language, and it was an impediment for adoption for me (for D, but also Shen and a few others). In this era, there is no excuse for a closed source reference compiler (I could care less if it's not a reference compiler, I just won't use it). I'm surprised it took this long to do this, it seems like D has lost most of its relevance by now...relevance it could have kept with a little more adoption. I wonder if it can recover.

D is easier than Rust and safer than C++. That is a valuable point IMHO.

reply


There's a wide range of possibilities int that statement that include the case where you would almost always want D over Rust, and the case where you would almost never want D over Rust.

The question is, how much easier is D than Rust, and how much safer is D than C++.

reply


There is no quantitative metric for safety and easyness.

If you can afford a garbage collector, D easily wins over Rust. If you really need the safe manual memory management, Rust wins. In between is still a large grey area.

reply


D recently has been substantially upgraded to prevent memory corruption bugs. I'll be talking about how that works at DConf in 3 weeks.

I agree it is valuable.

But I still think there are better alternatives now. Depending on your priorities and constraints, OCaml, Go, F#, Scala, and Swift all fit the same description (easier than Rust, safer than C++) and they're in the same realm for performance (slower than C, C++, Rust, etc., but not by much). D could have been there if they had a decade or so with a bigger community.

This is big. Heard from mmany people that this avoids adoption.

Whats special about D? why should i learn it?

Except for perhaps Lisp languages, almost no language makes compile-time computing and code-generation so easy. This allows for some really powerful language features that can be designed as libraries.

