Thanks again, this news makes me very happy!
Now I have no excuse to avoid learning the language, and that should be fun.
Here it is:
https://github.com/dlang/dmd/pull/6680
I wonder how releasing the dmd backend as Open Source will change the balance between the various compilers, and what people will favor going forward?
I'd be really interested to hear a comparison of those from someone experienced with D and its community.
LDC compiles to fast code and only slightly lags behind the reference. It might even catch up soon.
GDC compiles to fast code and supports many architectures in theory. It lags behind the most and architecture support also requires a ported runtime.
http://dlang.org/download.html
More information on the wiki (also linked to from the download page):
https://wiki.dlang.org/Compilers
The question is, how much easier is D than Rust, and how much safer is D than C++.
If you can afford a garbage collector, D easily wins over Rust. If you really need the safe manual memory management, Rust wins. In between is still a large grey area.
But I still think there are better alternatives now. Depending on your priorities and constraints, OCaml, Go, F#, Scala, and Swift all fit the same description (easier than Rust, safer than C++) and they're in the same realm for performance (slower than C, C++, Rust, etc., but not by much). D could have been there if they had a decade or so with a bigger community.
