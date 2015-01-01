Thanks again, this news makes me very happy!
reply
It seems we haven't had a lot of good things to say lately about Symantec and I hope this gives them something positive to celebrate.
Now I have no excuse to avoid learning the language, and that should be fun.
Here it is:
https://github.com/dlang/dmd/pull/6680
I wonder how releasing the dmd backend as Open Source will change the balance between the various compilers, and what people will favor going forward?
I'd be really interested to hear a comparison of those from someone experienced with D and its community.
LDC compiles to fast code and only slightly lags behind the reference. It might even catch up soon.
GDC compiles to fast code and supports many architectures in theory. It lags behind the most and architecture support also requires a ported runtime.
http://dlang.org/download.html
More information on the wiki (also linked to from the download page):
https://wiki.dlang.org/Compilers
The question is, how much easier is D than Rust, and how much safer is D than C++.
If you can afford a garbage collector, D easily wins over Rust. If you really need the safe manual memory management, Rust wins. In between is still a large grey area.
I don't use rust because I don't need safe memory management and I require subtype polymorphism for a lot of things, but I choose Scala over D.
But I still think there are better alternatives now. Depending on your priorities and constraints, OCaml, Go, F#, Scala, and Swift all fit the same description (easier than Rust, safer than C++) and they're in the same realm for performance (slower than C, C++, Rust, etc., but not by much). D could have been there if they had a decade or so with a bigger community.
I've enjoyed programming in Ocaml, Rust, C++, Haskell, many Lisps, etc. -- they are all excellent languages. But I find (to my own surprise) that I often come back to D when playing with a new design, exactly because of that sweet-spot. I highly recommend giving it a try if you haven't already.
Think C++ template metaprogramming but much, much easier and thus, seemingly more powerful. It's not that you couldn't do the same in C++, but D's metaprogramming is so much more accessible that it makes you want to use it.
Thanks again, this news makes me very happy!
reply