I also wonder how this compares to Quiver (which I've been happily using for a while now).
Boostnote is an open source note-taking app for programmers, allows Markdown and Snippet note.
Repository -> https://github.com/BoostIO/Boostnote
We built this to increase developers productivity.
Features:
> Desktop app (Mac, Windows, Linux)
> No Internet Required
> Finder Popup(Quick search and copy/paste)
> Latex Support
> Multiple Hotkeys
> Markdown/Snippet Note
Enjoy Boostnote!
