Show HN: Boostnote – An open-source note taking app designed for programmers (boostnote.io)
22 points by kazup 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





Noticed it's based on Electron - curious if it will it be able to handle larger notebooks w/o performance issues...

I also wonder how this compares to Quiver (which I've been happily using for a while now).

Does it support Vim keys?

Yes, you can set Vim key-bind from Menu -> UI -> EditorKeymap.

Hi developers,

Boostnote is an open source note-taking app for programmers, allows Markdown and Snippet note.

Repository -> https://github.com/BoostIO/Boostnote

We built this to increase developers productivity.

Features:

> Desktop app (Mac, Windows, Linux)

> No Internet Required

> Finder Popup(Quick search and copy/paste)

> Latex Support

> Multiple Hotkeys

> Markdown/Snippet Note

Enjoy Boostnote!

Hi Kazup, I wish your app has a web version. I think it is very hard to compete in a already-crowded note-taking applications without a web version, even though some existing apps are not open-source or developers-friendly like yours.

I have been using Boostnote for a while. Very happy with the support I got from the community and the feature

Thank you happy using :)

Your application is good and promising. Gave up on Evernote months ago and found yours. Still, some features are yet to be perfect but a decent alternative.

typo ---> "progammers" just like you.

Thank you! I fixed it :)

