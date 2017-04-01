Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
FCC chair wants to replace net neutrality with "voluntary" commitments (arstechnica.com)
34 points by niftich 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





The regulations were put in place because ISPs were not voluntarily cooperating with net neutrality. The FCC chair appears to be either unaware of history or practicing wishful thinking.

Normally, the quote goes "never attribute to malice what can be assigned to stupidity" or something along those lines. But Pai is a categorical, shit eating politician. And in the case of politicians, "never attribute to stupidity what can be attributed to malice".

This is a willful dismantling of consumer protections for political or financial gain.

the FCC chair is daft

Not daft. But obviously motivated by economic gain at the cost of ethics. How is a guy supposed to regulate the telcos playing notes to their songs?

One needs his Internet history to trace the money, if any.

Related (from yesterday): https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14057164

This Ars Technica article provides additional context vs. the Reuters article on the history of net neutrality in the FCC and the current chair's past statements when he was a commissioner; as well as additional context on the implications of FCC vs. FTC enforcement.

'Voluntary commitments' is not only a paradox but has turned this unfortunate policy push into a ridiculous farce.

Especially since that's the default situation under this new anti-net-neutrality push by the GOP anyways.

The beautiful thing about a VPN is it means I don't have to care who voluntarily agrees to what.

Until your ISP 'de-prioritizes' traffic between you and the VPN?

I don't know if you're making a joke, but revoking Net Neutrality is exactly the thing a VPN won't protect you from.

If ISPs are allowed to charge different rates for different traffic types on their network, they can charge an exorbitant fee for VPN traffic and punish you.

I promise I won't make more money. I promise, my word is my bond.

if net neutrality fails would google become an isp then?

These things are not related to each other.

Google owns/operates one of the largest, possibly the largest network in the world. It's called YouTube. (All the other traffic also rides it, but YT is the major app by volume.)

Google also is an ISP, in the form of Google Fiber.

Google also is a (virtual) wireless carrier, as Google Fi.

