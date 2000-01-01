Otherwise I find myself zone out of the book, and miss a huge chunk of it, then rewind to the point I thought I missed and rewind too much. Realize I have heard it before and let myself zone out again etc.
I realize how inefficient live lectures are and how much I must have missed through my life.
Also, I think the kind of audiobook is important:
1. Fiction usually works best, since narratives and action are easy to follow.
2. Simple non-fiction is worse but still doable (I'm thinking bestseller-type popular nonfiction and narrative history).
3. Nonfiction with technical or conceptually challenging content is the worst, and really requires full undivided attention.
Live lecture is a total disaster for me now. I don't even bother.
Funny thing is that I was a pretty good student, and was known to be able to drown out things and concentrate for long periods.
The question is: Has the mobile phone changed my attention capacity? Or am I still relatively good, but humans are just bad at concentrating for a long periods and we should never have invented the lecture model?
I believe that the act of touching the book, carrying with you everywhere, leaving it on the table, seems to make its content much more memorable for me than reading it as an ebook or listening to it.
I find it that I still remember the details of hundreds of books I have read as a teenager, while I sometimes don't even realize that I've already read a certain book that I've read as an ebook or listened to.
I've found that simply talking to another person about the ideas/stories that I've read in any media solidifies them in my brain in a more profound way than any other method I know of. It's become my primary way of learning new material - read/listen about it, then explain it to someone else who is interested.
A novel or technical book, both methods seem to work. Takes longer though.
When using ebooks I spend most of my time trying to figure out a search term that will get me back to a certain page. It's not a huge deal I guess, but just something interesting I noticed.
I stopped buying ebooks completely within the last year after being quite a fan and owning 3 kindle readers. I'll still buy from a publisher that will send me non-DRM in multiple formats. At least then I feel like I own it instead of renting.
If I read a book before bedtime, the reading lamp keeps me awake. Listening to the audio book in the dark doesn't disrupt sleep as much. When I'm really enjoying a particular book, I do listen while I wash the dishes or in public transit, but this means I really like the book.
Do I listen to Tolstoy or the latest machine learning audiobooks? No. I listen to zombie trash novels and the like. Occasionally I stumble into something more worthy of a physical book. I've introduced authors I found in audiobook form to my book club.
The other thing, if a book is so uninteresting that I am constantly rewinding, then it's a shiat book and I simply move on to a more engaging book. I have 200 other audiobooks marked for reading so there is no shortage of possibly better books available to me.
Noise canceling headphones are important for me as they cut down the traffic noise. Audible subscription makes buying easy and removes the "is this book worth this much" decision.
One problem with the audiobooks is that you can't flip through the pages or search to recall something. Would be nice if there was for example audio+kindle combo subscription availabe.
Multitasking does not work for me. If I don't rfocus on the book, I miss it completely. In a sense this is meditative experience. With regular book I just pause reading, with audio book I try to keep other thoughts away.
Audiobooks don't really work for me. Maybe they work for other people, if so good for them. Maybe it doesn't work as well for them as reading the actual book would, but surely it's better than not being exposed to the material at all no?
Perhaps there is something to be said for people spending more time letting their minds wander and ruminating about stuff rather than self-distraction. But that necessitates an argument for silence and boredom, not an argument against Audiobooks in particular.
I like being able to cross reference materials and go deeper on things I read, and when I re-read a book, I see notes that I had forgotten about, which is near impossible with audio.
It seems its all about high amounts of shallow exposure to different concepts, good for "knowing what you don't know" but not really learning what you don't know.
Books past a certain complexity, or ones you want to read well, or quickly, are best read the old way.
I'd say audiobooks are awesome for squeezing that extra use/fun out your time, but they have to be done in a smart way.
I think this works for lighter topics, but I question the point of having something in the background and just hoping to gain value from it through... luck? I'm not sure what else to call the serendipitous moment when you're actively paying attention and the audiobook also happens to be on a section that's insightful.
I hear you. I've been an Audible subscriber for over 10 years, and I love audio books. But I don't find them much less "work" than reading. It's very easy to zone out, and more difficult than a book to get back on track.
I've resigned myself to keeping the non-fiction light, and going in with the understanding I'll probably have to listen to the book a few times.
My sense is that there are certain books that can be 'performed' in audio and they are best suited for the format. For academic or theory books, less so, although anything read by the author can give additional insight (or be incredibly annoying depending on their voice).
Audiobooks are perfect for public transport.
Audiobooks and podcasts are fantastic for driving, though - if I go visit back home, it's a three hour, pretty monotonous, trip each way, so I can get into a Hard-core History show or a few chapters of an unabridged audio book. I'm not sure why driving and listening go together so well, unless it is just decades of training at this point.
- Plugged -- Eoin Colfer
- Screwed -- Eoin Colfer
- Half {a King, the World, a War} -- Joe Abercrombie
- Also everything else written by Joe Abercrombie
- Seveneves -- Neal Stephenson
Sometimes it's not about how good the book is, but about the reader. That's the difference in the audio medium. Plugged and Screwed were books I only picked up because the reader of Half a King read them. They were stellar in audio form, but I don't normally go for those types of books in written form.
This can also up new avenues for how to spend time, outside of the multitasking case. I was staying with a friend a few months ago, and before bed we laid around for an hour listening to an audiobook that I wanted to share. It was like being a family in the olden days sitting around listening to a radio. Really great experience. I can't recommend it enough.
I love to use them for long drives, chores, and when I played more video games I found them to be an essential companion. I have strong associations between certain games and certain books (a scene in some Ludlum novel and Grand Theft Auto III by a dam spring to mind) and it's still a pleasant way to set the mind in neutral.
That said, I tend to want to actually read a book that I care about to any real extent, but I'm also the type who re-reads a lot. I found the unabridged Wheel of Time to be something special out of all the audiobooks I've enjoyed though.
Sorry for babbling, I'm a bit passionate about this, although I get a bit sad when people don't read and just listen to books; although I think it's better than nothing for sure.
I'm becoming increasingly worried about GRR Martin. It'll be sad if the only conclusion is the increasingly butchered TV series.
