America's biggest new reading trend: obsessed with multitasking via audio books (qz.com)
I can only "listen" to an audio book when I am not multi-tasking.

Otherwise I find myself zone out of the book, and miss a huge chunk of it, then rewind to the point I thought I missed and rewind too much. Realize I have heard it before and let myself zone out again etc.

I realize how inefficient live lectures are and how much I must have missed through my life.

I think multi-tasking with an audiobook only works when the other task is one you can perform automatically (e.g. highway driving). If you're doing anything that requires any thought or decision making, then you might as well not bother with the book.

Also, I think the kind of audiobook is important:

1. Fiction usually works best, since narratives and action are easy to follow.

2. Simple non-fiction is worse but still doable (I'm thinking bestseller-type popular nonfiction and narrative history).

3. Nonfiction with technical or conceptually challenging content is the worst, and really requires full undivided attention.

I agree. I can listen to podcasts or audiobooks while doing dishes, but that's about the limit.

I wonder if that is because if you miss a part of the narrative, you can usually make out what is going on. It is rare when an author doesn't hang a lantern on an important plot device.

Your comment got me thinking: in the past, the main ways of learning were through lecture and reading. I wonder if live lectures have always been as poorly efficient as they are now. With the invention of audio recording, video, internet etc... I could see how our modern ability to concentrate on one long topic have been reduced. I think back to Greek and Roman times when oratory was a larger part of education and I presume (perhaps without good reason) that the listening skills of the audience was greater.

Great point. I wonder if the mobile phone has changed our attention.

I have the same problem. Even watching youtube lecture videos, I have to rewind so many times (just 10-30 seconds each time usually) that it takes an average of 2 hours to watch a 1 hour lecture video. (Though part of that is because I also pause the video frequently, either to take pen-and-paper notes, or spend time thinking while trying to understand the concepts).

Live lecture is a total disaster for me now. I don't even bother.

Yes, I do the same thing.

Funny thing is that I was a pretty good student, and was known to be able to drown out things and concentrate for long periods.

The question is: Has the mobile phone changed my attention capacity? Or am I still relatively good, but humans are just bad at concentrating for a long periods and we should never have invented the lecture model?

In my personal experience, I have always found it that the books I've listened are the first to fade from my memory. Second came books consumed as ebooks and last, old fashioned paper books.

I believe that the act of touching the book, carrying with you everywhere, leaving it on the table, seems to make its content much more memorable for me than reading it as an ebook or listening to it.

I find it that I still remember the details of hundreds of books I have read as a teenager, while I sometimes don't even realize that I've already read a certain book that I've read as an ebook or listened to.

Definitely agree with this. We have to engage more of our active brain to consume physical media like paper books. eBooks remove a lot of the tactile reality, and audiobooks is a wholly different format.

I've found that simply talking to another person about the ideas/stories that I've read in any media solidifies them in my brain in a more profound way than any other method I know of. It's become my primary way of learning new material - read/listen about it, then explain it to someone else who is interested.

I've found that listening to the audio book while reading (usually in ebook format) causes things to sink in most, with reading aloud to myself a close second.

A novel or technical book, both methods seem to work. Takes longer though.

A friend of mine uses an app to read at the same time that he listens to the text for studying. He argues that in this way he doesn't loose concentration and that he can choose at which speed he wants to go.

I feel the same with tech books... there seems to be some kind of "spatial memory" that works for me. I don't have a very good memory in general, but I can pick up a reference book I haven't touched for years and flick straight the page I was looking for.

When using ebooks I spend most of my time trying to figure out a search term that will get me back to a certain page. It's not a huge deal I guess, but just something interesting I noticed.

Completely agree. When I recall a passage from a book, I remember where on the page the passage was. In an e-book that's an ephemeral concept as you change font size and rotate the reading device or switch between devices.

I stopped buying ebooks completely within the last year after being quite a fan and owning 3 kindle readers. I'll still buy from a publisher that will send me non-DRM in multiple formats. At least then I feel like I own it instead of renting.

Lots of hate for the audio book and multitasking in the top comments here. I do the multitasking audio book thing and I really enjoy it, with some limits. There are better times of the day to listen to an audio book, and there are better subject materials for the format.

If I read a book before bedtime, the reading lamp keeps me awake. Listening to the audio book in the dark doesn't disrupt sleep as much. When I'm really enjoying a particular book, I do listen while I wash the dishes or in public transit, but this means I really like the book.

Do I listen to Tolstoy or the latest machine learning audiobooks? No. I listen to zombie trash novels and the like. Occasionally I stumble into something more worthy of a physical book. I've introduced authors I found in audiobook form to my book club.

The other thing, if a book is so uninteresting that I am constantly rewinding, then it's a shiat book and I simply move on to a more engaging book. I have 200 other audiobooks marked for reading so there is no shortage of possibly better books available to me.

Audible subscription and wireless, noise canceling headphones. Listening a book while taking one hour walk from office to home is a pleasure.

Noise canceling headphones are important for me as they cut down the traffic noise. Audible subscription makes buying easy and removes the "is this book worth this much" decision.

One problem with the audiobooks is that you can't flip through the pages or search to recall something. Would be nice if there was for example audio+kindle combo subscription availabe.

Multitasking does not work for me. If I don't rfocus on the book, I miss it completely. In a sense this is meditative experience. With regular book I just pause reading, with audio book I try to keep other thoughts away.

This seems like such a "get off my lawn" tone for an article.

Audiobooks don't really work for me. Maybe they work for other people, if so good for them. Maybe it doesn't work as well for them as reading the actual book would, but surely it's better than not being exposed to the material at all no?

Perhaps there is something to be said for people spending more time letting their minds wander and ruminating about stuff rather than self-distraction. But that necessitates an argument for silence and boredom, not an argument against Audiobooks in particular.

The main thing I don't like about audio is not being able to highlight or reflect on things, even re-reading portions several times to really learn something.

I like being able to cross reference materials and go deeper on things I read, and when I re-read a book, I see notes that I had forgotten about, which is near impossible with audio.

It seems its all about high amounts of shallow exposure to different concepts, good for "knowing what you don't know" but not really learning what you don't know.

I have done it fairly extensively for many years now. Generally, the book should be a light read, and the task fairly mundane. If the task is very simple, then "reading" this way might be more better than listening to an audiobook sitting down and doing nothing else. For more complicated tasks I am usually expecting to skip dozens of seconds of the audiobook now and again, so I either choose a book I don't mind reading poorly, or a podcast. For tasks that require reasonable amount of attention, I sometimes do lighthearted podcasts, but that comes with accepting slower work. Sort of half working, half passing time.

Books past a certain complexity, or ones you want to read well, or quickly, are best read the old way.

I'd say audiobooks are awesome for squeezing that extra use/fun out your time, but they have to be done in a smart way.

Strange article. As if there was something wrong with audiobooks because of the guilt-by-association of some people using them to cram as much information as possible into their lives. And even there, there not much substantive criticism of that practice.

This doesn't work for me at all. Example: I'm reading the Vital Question by Nick Lane and I need to stop often just to digest what's written on the page to make sure I fully understand it. I don't even think the book is particularly academic, I'm just below average on a lot of topics. For something that pushes my capacity I can't imagine being a passive reader and getting the most out of it.

I think this works for lighter topics, but I question the point of having something in the background and just hoping to gain value from it through... luck? I'm not sure what else to call the serendipitous moment when you're actively paying attention and the audiobook also happens to be on a section that's insightful.

>I think this works for lighter topics, but I question the point of having something in the background and just hoping to gain value from it through... luck?

I hear you. I've been an Audible subscriber for over 10 years, and I love audio books. But I don't find them much less "work" than reading. It's very easy to zone out, and more difficult than a book to get back on track.

I've resigned myself to keeping the non-fiction light, and going in with the understanding I'll probably have to listen to the book a few times.

Audio books saved my sanity when I had a 30 minute commute. I actually looked forward to the drive knowing I'd get to hear more from Off To Be The Wizard.

A book series with compelling characters, an interesting world, and "things that happen" is perfect for driving. I don't mind a 10 hour day of driving with a good book or even my regular 2000 mile drives with a good series. I figure the $2/hour for content is just part of the cost of driving.

It is not only America; for a lot of people I know here in the EU it is the only way they consume books these days. But multitasking? Maybe it is just me, but I read much faster than those books (or youtube vids) do audio and I type faster than I talk. Audio is not a very efficient thing at least for me personally (but I know more people have that).

Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy on cassette tape checked out form my local library. Got lost in those audio books as a kid after reading the books themselves.

My sense is that there are certain books that can be 'performed' in audio and they are best suited for the format. For academic or theory books, less so, although anything read by the author can give additional insight (or be incredibly annoying depending on their voice).

I find it very difficult to read physical on the subway -- too loud, too many distractions, too much shifting around when people enter/exit.

Audiobooks are perfect for public transport.

audiobooks are the best way for me to take in information, and thankfully my weirdo brain, while very very very bad at processing written words, can process spoken words quite well. I'm usually listening to an audiobook on 1.5 speed most of the day, in fact I'm listening to The End of Power by Moisés Naím as I write this. :)

I love hearing audiobooks or podcasts while playing games (RTS or action games). It's interesting that later when I play the game again it kind of bring memories of the podcast themes as well.

I can't try to do any work and pay attention to an audio book or a podcast at the same time. Music, or generic TV in the background, sure, but that's effectively white noise that doesn't even register.

Audiobooks and podcasts are fantastic for driving, though - if I go visit back home, it's a three hour, pretty monotonous, trip each way, so I can get into a Hard-core History show or a few chapters of an unabridged audio book. I'm not sure why driving and listening go together so well, unless it is just decades of training at this point.

Huh. I use audiobooks when I'm cooking dinner, cleaning the kitchen, doing chores, but I don't speed read them. If you're looking for suggestions:

- Plugged -- Eoin Colfer

- Screwed -- Eoin Colfer

- Half {a King, the World, a War} -- Joe Abercrombie

- Also everything else written by Joe Abercrombie

- Seveneves -- Neal Stephenson

Sometimes it's not about how good the book is, but about the reader. That's the difference in the audio medium. Plugged and Screwed were books I only picked up because the reader of Half a King read them. They were stellar in audio form, but I don't normally go for those types of books in written form.

This can also up new avenues for how to spend time, outside of the multitasking case. I was staying with a friend a few months ago, and before bed we laid around for an hour listening to an audiobook that I wanted to share. It was like being a family in the olden days sitting around listening to a radio. Really great experience. I can't recommend it enough.

Same here. Suddenly I don't want to stop cleaning anymore, rather than not wanting to start!

I used to read a lot as a kid, to the point that I wouldn't get much sleep. Finally my grandfather gave me a couple of audiobooks he had on cassette, and that was the beginning of an obsession that continued for decades. I've variously gotten into old time radio, unabridged audio books, copies of audiobooks that were only made for the visually impaired at the LoC...everything. I used Audible for a little while, but I like to actually have a choice of player.

I love to use them for long drives, chores, and when I played more video games I found them to be an essential companion. I have strong associations between certain games and certain books (a scene in some Ludlum novel and Grand Theft Auto III by a dam spring to mind) and it's still a pleasant way to set the mind in neutral.

That said, I tend to want to actually read a book that I care about to any real extent, but I'm also the type who re-reads a lot. I found the unabridged Wheel of Time to be something special out of all the audiobooks I've enjoyed though.

Sorry for babbling, I'm a bit passionate about this, although I get a bit sad when people don't read and just listen to books; although I think it's better than nothing for sure.

Wheel of Time! I'm in my second re-listen now, book 6 or so. It's such an elaborate and well thought-out world, and of course 14 books that read as a single big story postpones the post-book depression... Well, not quite indefinitely, especially if you read other things like The Martian in between (that's my favorite book btw), but it limits it to once a year and a half rather than every month and a half.

If only Robert Jordan had lived another decade or so... The Sanderson books weren't bad, it just struck me as kind of... rushed, especially the finale.

reply


Your strategy is definitely the one I try to use, otherwise the let-down is just... crushing, especially in a world as fully realized as WoT. I'm cautiously looking forward to seeing what can be done with an HBO/Showtime kind of tv series with the property.

