“We’re starting to find a browning of the tundra in the last few years,” [Epstein] said. “The progression of growth may be reversing. We’re not sure yet why, but it’s clear that vegetation dynamics are more complex across tundra than previously thought. We still have a lot of work to do to understand Arctic changes and how this affects and is affected by changes to the global climate.”
Also, there's this strange statement:
As the shrubbery increases its distribution, it creates its own warming effect by absorbing heat, rather than reflecting heat as snow does, leading to additional warming and perpetuating the effect.
What am I supposed to take away from this? Start a campaign for tundra deforestation? That can't be right. It must be that more research is needed.
reply
They are not talking about deforestation, but growth on previously barren ground: "We now know that a lot of greening has been going on there, too, with tall shrubs and woody vegetation. The vegetation has been getting both taller and expanding in space and range."
- New historical satellite imagery is available
- The general trend in Siberian tundra has been greening
- Not monotonically
But trying to give single images as proof is actually a disservice to the all thing. It just helps science deniers to actually nitpick their way out of this.
EDIT: Grammar in single images.
I mean that in the way as giving just an image (as in no other data like temperatures, CO2 levels, etc), makes it easier for science deniers to nitpick out of it.
“We’re starting to find a browning of the tundra in the last few years,” [Epstein] said. “The progression of growth may be reversing. We’re not sure yet why, but it’s clear that vegetation dynamics are more complex across tundra than previously thought. We still have a lot of work to do to understand Arctic changes and how this affects and is affected by changes to the global climate.”
Also, there's this strange statement:
As the shrubbery increases its distribution, it creates its own warming effect by absorbing heat, rather than reflecting heat as snow does, leading to additional warming and perpetuating the effect.
What am I supposed to take away from this? Start a campaign for tundra deforestation? That can't be right. It must be that more research is needed.
reply