Cold War-Era Spy Satellite Images Reveal Possible Effects of Climate Change (virginia.edu)
31 points by privong 1 hour ago





TL;DR: A couple dudes at UVA want grant money after looking at a some pictures from 1966.

“We’re starting to find a browning of the tundra in the last few years,” [Epstein] said. “The progression of growth may be reversing. We’re not sure yet why, but it’s clear that vegetation dynamics are more complex across tundra than previously thought. We still have a lot of work to do to understand Arctic changes and how this affects and is affected by changes to the global climate.”

Also, there's this strange statement:

As the shrubbery increases its distribution, it creates its own warming effect by absorbing heat, rather than reflecting heat as snow does, leading to additional warming and perpetuating the effect.

What am I supposed to take away from this? Start a campaign for tundra deforestation? That can't be right. It must be that more research is needed.

Perhaps I am reading into your tone in a way you don't intend, but why reduce these climate scientists to "a couple dudes" looking at "some pictures"?

> Start a campaign for tundra deforestation? That can't be right.

They are not talking about deforestation, but growth on previously barren ground: "We now know that a lot of greening has been going on there, too, with tall shrubs and woody vegetation. The vegetation has been getting both taller and expanding in space and range."

Deforestation wouldn't help, you'd need something reflecting, like snow. Like long winters and short summers.

> What am I supposed to take away from this?

- New historical satellite imagery is available

- The general trend in Siberian tundra has been greening

- Not monotonically

I totally regard global warming and that it is caused by man as true from evidence presented by scientific research.

But trying to give single images as proof is actually a disservice to the all thing. It just helps science deniers to actually nitpick their way out of this.

EDIT: Grammar in single images.

How is this "give a single image as proof"? It's not a single image, nor is it given as proof. The study involved lots of images tracking nearly a dozen different sites, and the changes observed are attributed to climate change (and even then only with the caveat of "possibly and likely"), not presented as proof of climate change.

Sorry, I was directly translating from my language to english and it could mean a different thing in english.

I mean that in the way as giving just an image (as in no other data like temperatures, CO2 levels, etc), makes it easier for science deniers to nitpick out of it.

It's really hard to see how it matters at this point. Just as the debate is really getting started we've ensured another 4+ years of not only stasis, but reversal. This, when we already have permafrost melting and releasing methane, and a system with 20+ year delays on inputs. The deniers have "won" in a broadly suicidal sense, barring some kind of technological or literal miracle.

Makes me sad to think about it.

