Aren't drivers inherently a loss-leader so that a company can sell hardware? Why not always open up the drivers?
1) Nvidia and AMD both do per-game optimizations in the drivers themselves. Though my understand is that Nvidia has more resources dedicated to this. They will send 1 or 2 people to the studios of AAA game devs nearer release to help the company optimize their game plus to add "hacks" into their own drivers to work around inefficiencies in those games.
If they opened sourced their drivers, that work would be made free to AMD and other drivers.
2) "Benchmark Cheating". Graphics Drivers do lots of optimizations depending on the specific application. I'd wager that this includes popular benchmark apps.
3) Patent lawsuits. There are a massive number of patents around the graphics word. Obscuring how a driver works probably helps protect them somewhat from potential patent litigation.
Depending on the nature of the hacks, there's not necessarily anything wrong with that. It's common for drivers, even Open Source drivers, to detect common patterns of API misuse that would otherwise hurt performance, and transform them into patterns that achieve the same effect more efficiently. But that only applies if you can detect the inefficiency by pattern, rather than by application name.
'In the GPU space it is impossible to not infringe on the IP of other vendors.
In fact it is the major reason GPU vendors give for not having an open source driver. I have spoken to the CTO (Jem Davies) of ARM about the GPU drivers and open sourcing them more than once. And every time I've gotten the reply: "No, we can't, it opens us up to IP infringement suits."'
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14021299
- Driver source code may contain info that would give hints to upcoming or in-development products and innovations from the company that they'd prefer to keep secret.
- Drivers may have features disabled in software, but not in hardware - if you could compile your own, it would effectively overrule this.
- Open-sourcing drivers may make it easier for the competition to "copy" innovations and features
- "Security" via obfuscation
