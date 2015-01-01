|
|Ask HN: Is your company (job) family friendly?
|
|The other day I talked with a friend who is searching for a new job. His expenses got higher when he got a second child. He went to some interviews and he got an impression that he wouldn't handle new job, because he doesn't have free time like he used to for studying new frameworks and languages and work hours were from 9 to 6 (or 7). And he would love to spend some time with his family.
Is your company family friendly? If it is, please help me build a list of companies who offer family friendly jobs.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1WcwFlqppHmLZ1kIqinqPedYjQpsfcGjCXTDF_4tuQEE/edit?usp=sharing
That was almost 6 years ago and I've never regretted it. If you value time with your family, nobody is a better boss than you. It's not unusual for me to shoot an IM over to my business partner that goes something like "Really nice weather today. We're headed to the park for an hour or two."
