Ask HN: Is your company (job) family friendly? 47 points by johngorse 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 50 comments | favorite The other day I talked with a friend who is searching for a new job. His expenses got higher when he got a second child. He went to some interviews and he got an impression that he wouldn't handle new job, because he doesn't have free time like he used to for studying new frameworks and languages and work hours were from 9 to 6 (or 7). And he would love to spend some time with his family. Is your company family friendly? If it is, please help me build a list of companies who offer family friendly jobs. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1WcwFlqppHmLZ1kIqinqPedYjQpsfcGjCXTDF_4tuQEE/edit?usp=sharing











