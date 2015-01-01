Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Is your company (job) family friendly?
47 points by johngorse 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 50 comments | favorite
The other day I talked with a friend who is searching for a new job. His expenses got higher when he got a second child. He went to some interviews and he got an impression that he wouldn't handle new job, because he doesn't have free time like he used to for studying new frameworks and languages and work hours were from 9 to 6 (or 7). And he would love to spend some time with his family. Is your company family friendly? If it is, please help me build a list of companies who offer family friendly jobs.

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1WcwFlqppHmLZ1kIqinqPedYjQpsfcGjCXTDF_4tuQEE/edit?usp=sharing






I was working for a company that was moving from remote work to full-time in the office. My former co-worker and I decided to start our own company so we could stay remote and close to our families. I have 7 kids, he has 8 and we both homeschool.

That was almost 6 years ago and I've never regretted it. If you value time with your family, nobody is a better boss than you. It's not unusual for me to shoot an IM over to my business partner that goes something like "Really nice weather today. We're headed to the park for an hour or two."

reply


Well done sir. I plan on doing the same, but I have 2 and another on the way. My daughter's God-father has 8 kids and works as an engineer from home and his wife home-schools. The kids are the happiest you'll ever meet and super smart.

reply


You're the most successful person on HN.

reply


I don't usually reply, I am lurker but you sir, being the family man then you are a hero! The hero HN needs and the hero that HN deserves!

reply


How do your kids adapt to social interactions with kids of their age, spending 24/7 with your family might be tiring and in young age there is a big difference between 3 and 5 year olds, I think they need to interact with kids of their age and different cultures to be better adapt in future life, that's just my opinion, I might be wrong?

reply


I am a former homeschool parent whose oldest will soon be 30.

You are entirely wrong. Homeschooled kids typically have stronger relationships and better social skills.

reply


My anecdotal experience: companies are much more "family friendly" when the CEO and senior managers themselves have families.

Stated differently, paraphrasing the CEO that just had their first kid: "holy crap, this is a lot of work!!!!" You have not truly experienced sleep deprivation until you have had sustained, parental sleep deprivation.

reply


Not to take away too much from what you said, because its valid in some ways, but "family" is broader that that. Families aren't just "having young children" and "family friendly," in a workplace setting, fits in a broader category than "accommodates parents."

reply


I'm not sure having a family by itself is a good indicator that the company will be family friendly. Marissa Mayer might be a good example. She has twins, so she should understand. But...

"If you go in on a Saturday afternoon, I can tell you which startups will succeed...Being there on the weekend is a huge indicator of success, mostly because these companies don't just happen. They happen because of really hard work."

reply


Well, Marissa Mayer can afford to pay someone to take care of her twins. The typical small company or early stage startup exec, not so much.

reply


Not unusual, though, for a lower end CEO to foist off all parenting on their spouse.

reply


Marissa Mayer has a nursery next to her office. If she were family friendly, she'd have her kids in the same daycare as the rest of the company.

reply


Seems about right. My company is HQ'd in (typically family friendly) Utah (I'm in Seattle office) and the CEO is a family guy. The culture has pretty healthy expectations.

reply


I always think this a naive view. There are plenty of ways to be incredibly sleep deprived without a child.

reply


I imagine it's a little bit tongue-in-cheek, not a blanket statement that being a parent is the only way to become seriously sleep-deprived. More like it's one of the most common ways a regular person will experience significant sleep deprivation, so the experience resonates with a lot of folks.

Also, in my limited experience (two kids), the sleep deprivation part isn't really all that bad, unless you're mom. She usually gets the brunt of it. And in any case the newborn phase is done in less than a year for most kids and you settle into an easier rhythm of just mild sleep deprivation :)

reply


I once declined a job as it wasn't a good fit.

The company that I did go with had some great childcare attached with the position; Anyhow, upon declining i mentioned that we were planning on having a kid in the future and this childcare was a nice bonus.

The response from the company that I declined? 'If we had known you were going to have a child then we would not have made an offer'.

Bullet dodged.

reply


I can't believe anyone would be dumb enough to say something like that, after you already declined. This is an Uber HR-tier response.

reply


Not HR; CEO.

reply


Jesus. That's haunting. I'm sorry you experienced​ that.

I imagine you won't name the company, but can you comment on its size?

reply


Well funded startup 3-5 million with traction. About 5-10 employees at the time.

Also, it's not like I would be the one doing all the hard work, that would be up to my wife.

reply


wow they're begging for a lawsuit

reply


I'm working at the most family friendly company I've ever worked for right now (http://planning.center).

We're very remote friendly, which is a big plus. They pay for my whole family's healthcare (even though it's just my wife and I right now). We have a "family week" every year where they pay for our S.O. to come with us to an in-office week (and we're welcome to bring kiddos) for a week in town where they keep them entertained during the work day and do some special events for the whole fam at night. The best thing though is that during the summer we get every Friday off. Paid. So that's a whole day a week for the entire course of the summer to spend with your family (and that's what it's meant for).

There are other companies that offer different benefits that we don't (due to size or whatever), but I feel like we offer an incredible set of benefits for someone with a family.

reply


Created a throwaway to name my company: Castlight Health. Our company is definitely family friendly. Our CEO threw a birthday party for his son and invited the company and all their family members; it was essentially a party for company kids. Most of our social events are during company hours so you don't feel the pressure of having to hang out with coworkers during your free time. Many company events are family friendly.

More importantly I have seen many colleagues and managers take the 4 pm BART home to deal with kids issues. We also have a much more diverse age set of engineers - half of the engineers in my seating area are over 50. If you've experience Silicon Valley ageism please check us out because we definitely like to hire experienced engineers.

I linger around hacker news and it's weird hearing about toxic company cultures around this area as I've started to take for granted my perks. While I'm somewhat young (30) and without a family, I'm used to (and appreciate) working with folks who started coding before PCs even existed. I like that I can easily take the day off when I have a friend visiting and my colleagues can do the same for a school activity. I appreciate that my free time isn't monopolized through forced company social events and I can have a clear separation between work and play.

I can't imagine ever working at a place where every one looked exactly like me, drank the cool aid, and embraced "work hard play hard" (which usually means just work hard).

reply


I work as a mid-sized company. My job is family friendly. I have flex time (which is really, really great!!) and my bosses and coworkers understand if personal or family issues come up and don't get upset if you have to leave early to pick up your kids (or whatever) as long as you get your hours in and work done. In general its acknowledged we are humans, not machines, and we have life outside of work. The majority of my coworkers have some sort of family, though we skew older, we only have a handful of people under 30 right now, maybe 6-7. There's also a few people who have moved to 30 hours a week (which reduces your pay proportionately) and two that are part time/semi retired.

I value this over salary.

In general, call me lazy, but I don't want to do unpaid work outside of work. Sorry, but I spend 40 hours a week coding, that's plenty enough for me. I want to spend my free time doing other things. I don't know what my coworkers do in their spare time but, honestly, I can't think of a single one who I could see going home and spending any significant amount of time free time writing code. Our office talk is usually stuff about video games, vacations, TV shows, family, local businesses, the weather, and weekend actives, not frameworks.

That's not to say they/we aren't smart or good at our job. I am good at my job, I like my job, I like writing code. I am just not one dimensional. I like doing other things, I like spending time with friends and family, and there's not unlimited time in my life.

I sometimes look at job boards to see if there's an interesting position open. I'm not really actively looking for a new job but if I find a better deal I'll take it.

I haven't.

I am interested in remote work because I live in a fairly small-ish quiet town and I'd like to keep using Java. We have industry here but not as much as a big city, and I'd like to expand my options. Remote work I'm interested in seems to lean sorta-kind startup-ish. Sometimes I get to the application and they are like "give us links to your LinkedIn and Github." I leave these blank, as I don't have a LinkedIn or Github, and I never get a call back. Sometimes their job application makes it clear I'm expected to do work outside of work and I don't get to the application.

Oh well, I don't want to work somewhere that expects me to do work after work.

I wonder if they know what they are losing out on by excluding an entire demographic? I mean, my coworkers are, for the most part, bright and smart and good at their jobs. Your life doesn't have to be your job to be good at your job.

reply


I think by not at least having some github / remote competence, you are showing remote employers that your aren't in the right mindset.

I'm sure you'd be great at it. But if you want to work remotely, showing you can collaborate on an online interface would probably help!

reply


I am single but most of my co-workers have kids. I work at a small startup and work hour flexibility is huge for me. Generally, as long as my work gets done and I don't miss meetings I am free to work my own hours within reason. For example, if I know there is a big snow storm coming I'll take a day or two off work with just a day's notice to ski. But then I'll work over the weekend. I think this only works because all of our employees are very dedicated and motivated. Once we grow think might need to change a little.

reply


I work in Sweden and struggle to consider working elsewhere. The paternity leave was amazing and really allowed time to form a strong bond with the kids and didn't affect seniority at work. Flexible hours mean that I start early but can dive away at 15:00 to pick up the kids from day care. If the kids are unwell, I can take care of them without any problem. All the meanwhile having a challenging rewarding tech job. The thing is that the company I work for is just like all the other companies in the area, so it makes for nice work life balance and a pretty happy family :)

reply


It would be helpful to add a maternity/paternity leave column to your great spreadsheet.

Staggeringly, the United States still lacks a national unpaid leave policy. Plus companies in other countries on your spreadsheet might offer additional leave than what is required.

reply


Probably depends on your friend's location and the number of companies he's interviewing with.

I'm single, but at my company (at least on my team) the start and end hours are pretty flexible as long as you're getting work done. For instance, I generally get in about 10-15 minutes before 9AM, and then I can usually leave either around 4:25PM or 5PM (depending on which train I'm taking back home) and I'll take a 30-60 minute lunch break.

I know not all companies are so flexible, but I'm sure there are still quite a few that are.

reply


You are doing 9 to 5 and being allowed to eat. Where is the flexibility? That's normal office hours. As a manager I considre flexible to allow people in or out or WFH as long as they put some solid hours every day and deliver. If it works for the project and the company allows it I have no problem with WFH. I've met too many managers who say they have flexible schedules when they mean "sure, go home an hour early today, you can go one hour later tomorrow". Man hour accountants.

reply


Not sure what you mean by additional time off, so not sure how to answer that.

While my company doesn't strictly fit several of those things, I do think it's generally pretty good for people with families. Most people in my department are raising families (including the management), and there is some flexibility. But really we're just one office in part of a much larger company too.

It's 8-5, where it's rare that people work overtime (unless they're architects or higher, they tend to work about 45-50 hours), if you need to take a couple hours off here and there it's not usually a problem if you let them know ahead of time. There is a remote work program but it's not a remote culture company, yet. There are a few employees that work remotely, though, including the CTO.

Oh, the healthcare benefits aren't very good though (used to be, until we got swallowed up by the larger company and were forced to switch to their plans). Several people have left because of it. Yeah, nevermind. I'll leave it off this list.

reply


What does "family friendly" mean? It's unclear from your post. Does he want to work fewer hours but get paid more money, or does he just want more flexibility to schedule his hours?

reply


I interpreted to mean that the company's policies take into account the needs of people with families, i.e. husband/wife/partner and potentially children.

Generally I would expect this to translate to a meaningful commitment to work/life balance, flexible hours, adequate paternity/maternity leave, the ability to occasionally (or primarily) work-from-home, and some benefits and incentives that make sense for people with families (such as employer contributions to life insurance and disability insurance).

the way you phrased your question "Does he want to work fewer hours but get paid more money" includes a lot of implicit hostility, by the way. I'm not sure if you meant it that way but that's how it reads.

reply


If you look at the spreadsheet, it lays out some of the criteria: Work time Family services "Flexible (yes/no)" Additional time off (yes/no) "Allow remote (yes/no)" Mandatory hourly presence (in hours per day) "Weekends off (yes/no)" "Kindergarten in or close to company offices (yes/no)" "Can you bring your child to your work place (yes/no)" "Company doctor (yes/no)"

reply


9-6 is 40 hours/week with unpaid lunch, and pretty standard in US tech jobs as far as I know. Asking the team to sometimes work 45 hours during busy times seems reasonable to me.

I give my team time to learn new stuff on the job. Obviously I strive to hire smart people so that doesn't take forever.

I am not sure exactly what you are asking for. Companies OK with working 35 hour weeks?

reply


> Companies OK with working 35 hour weeks?

It seems reasonable to me to target 35 considering it seems reasonable to you to expect overtime.

reply


It's interesting that there aren't more companies doing 30-35hr weeks. With the amount of sentiment like this on HN alone, I'm surprised there aren't engineers going out and starting shorter-work-week companies.

I know of Treehouse which has a 4-day workweek[0], but I can't think of any others.

I can think of a few reasons why companies wouldn't do this ("leaving money on the table", force of habit, investors, scheduling with partner companies, ...) but it's still surprising there aren't more founders taking a Basecamp-like "think different" approach towards working hours.

[0] http://www.businessinsider.com/treehouse-ceos-32-hour-workwe...

reply


As a consultant who works from home with two (young) kids, it's hard to imagine working these kinds of hours. It seems sort of inhumane.

reply


Then you know, don't have kids? Expecting your employer to bend over backwards for you, when there are plenty of equally qualified candidates without such specific needs on hours seems a bit daft. The vast majority of workers manage a 9 hour day so your choice to have kids has to take into account the realities of the world.

reply


That's why you have one stay at home parent.

reply


I agree, which is why I upboated you. My wife is a stay at home mom. Makes life way better for all of us, much less stressful for the children and she enjoys it. I wish more women would consider it, especially if their husbands make a living wage. Life isn't all about money.

reply


Agree with the others, it doesn't have to be the wife who stays home. Obviously every family is different, the spouses have different goals and skillsets, etc -- but the decision can certainly be made along goal + skillset lines rather than gender.

reply


Maybe more men should consider it, "especially if their [wives] make a living wage."

reply


Being a stay at home dad is emasculating.

reply


#masculinitysofragile


Fuck that. I make a living wage too, tyvm, and I like my career. Why shouldn't the dad be the stay at home parent?

reply


Cool story feminist. You're obviously triggered by my patriarchy.

reply


You should at least get the same amount of overtime off after the crunch.

reply


How much work actually gets done after about 4:30pm or so? If your position is a mixture of dev and support, I can see it being a bit more productive after most of the office gets quiet. But otherwise it seems that not much really gets done then.

Now, doing a burst of work from home on a weekend or at night can be really productive. But staying up too late makes the next day at work kind of hard.

reply


When the company is sitting on pile of cash

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: