Ask HN: Where did i screwup?

All, I rcenty launched my side project https://backmail.io . I really thought my side project solved a painpoint in lot of people's live. There is no easy way to get a backup of your gmail content. Gmail takeout is very slow, and you cant have a regular backups using that. This tool also works for the Gsuite users, so when you have a componay provided email account in google cloud, you can easily take a backup when you leave the company without any hassle. Since there are very few users for this service, i had decided to shut down the service. However i would like to know what i did wrong? Should i have done some market research before implementing this? There was some serious discussions in the HN about easier way to move away from gmail, or take a regular backups of the gmail, which i thought was an validation to the idea. Should i have done something more? If so, any pointers / advice would be very helpful? Should i have put more effort marketing?? Any advice would be really grateful!! Thanks, P