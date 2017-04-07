As someone who is probably already considered "old" by tech industry standards (I am 32), I've definitely noticed an improvement in my thinking and ability to solve problems compared to ten years ago.
Unless my attitude towards learning changes, some kind of physical ailment occurs, or my priorities change due to unforeseen circumstances I don't see myself slowing down anytime soon.
So it's obvious not fair to say younger people are "smarter". It might be more fair to say that younger people have more time to devote to learning.
So from the perspective of younger (than 94) people, is there anything we can do to emulate his experience? Take huge risks/be bold/don't follow conventional wisdom? It's risky, if you have anything to lose. It's seriously impressive when someone pulls it off, though, and those are the stories we pass on in the media and over coffee or beer.
I have came to the conclusion a smart person, is smart no matter whatever he/she is doing (of course after passing learning threshold).
It is kinda obvious if you don't think about it deeply, but when you think about deeply you can understand there is something about he or she which makes him or her smart.
I mean take gaming and mathematics for example, a number one and smart gamer if can pass threshold of learning mathematics, my estimation is how much good he she was good at gaming, he or she will be good that much in mathematics too (yes the scales).
I don't know how to express myself clearly.
