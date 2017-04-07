Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
To Be a Genius, Think Like a 94-Year-Old (nytimes.com)
18 points by tokenadult 41 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





If someone thinks the peak of their creativity and mental abilities occurs at mid 20's, then I feel sad for them. It's more about attitude and practicalities of life than an inherent degradation of mental faculties.

As someone who is probably already considered "old" by tech industry standards (I am 32), I've definitely noticed an improvement in my thinking and ability to solve problems compared to ten years ago.

Unless my attitude towards learning changes, some kind of physical ailment occurs, or my priorities change due to unforeseen circumstances I don't see myself slowing down anytime soon.

So it's obvious not fair to say younger people are "smarter". It might be more fair to say that younger people have more time to devote to learning.

reply


While the article itself is not poorly written, the title is incredibly bad. Kind of like using the title 'To Run a Marathon, Run Like a 94-Year-Old' when a single 94-year-old ran a marathon (it still would be impressive, though).

reply


I think the key takeaway that led to the title is that last quote from him, paraphrased: At 94, you don't worry about losing your job. Presumably he's saying he's taking huge risks/being bold/not worrying about following other people's advice or conventional wisdom? He can do this (again, presumably) because he can live off his retirement funds/investments for what's left of his life. And he's already got major success behind him that can continue to define him, even if he hadn't come up with this new promising battery now.

So from the perspective of younger (than 94) people, is there anything we can do to emulate his experience? Take huge risks/be bold/don't follow conventional wisdom? It's risky, if you have anything to lose. It's seriously impressive when someone pulls it off, though, and those are the stories we pass on in the media and over coffee or beer.

reply


These days my mind is completely devoted to this issue.

I have came to the conclusion a smart person, is smart no matter whatever he/she is doing (of course after passing learning threshold).

It is kinda obvious if you don't think about it deeply, but when you think about deeply you can understand there is something about he or she which makes him or her smart. I mean take gaming and mathematics for example, a number one and smart gamer if can pass threshold of learning mathematics, my estimation is how much good he she was good at gaming, he or she will be good that much in mathematics too (yes the scales).

I don't know how to express myself clearly.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: