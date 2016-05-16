Edit: Apparently, this is part of a series where guest authors are invited to choose something to "uninvent" and explains why they think it has had a negative impact on the world. The essay's abrupt beginning makes much more sense in that context.
reply
Edit: Apparently, this is part of a series where guest authors are invited to choose something to "uninvent" and explains why they think it has had a negative impact on the world. The essay's abrupt beginning makes much more sense in that context.
reply