Bad Character, Essay by Ted Chiang (newyorker.com)
Is it just me, or does this essay seem to be missing an introduction, like someone accidentally deleted the first few paragraphs? I initially assumed I had been linked to "page 2" and went looking for a link back to the beginning.

Edit: Apparently, this is part of a series where guest authors are invited to choose something to "uninvent" and explains why they think it has had a negative impact on the world. The essay's abrupt beginning makes much more sense in that context.

