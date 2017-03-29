Most employers don't ask, and the few that have (perhaps by having a part of an employment form ask for previous salary) have never made my leaving that information out an issue.
Most recruiters, if they even ask, respect my decision not to talk about it, but I've been pressed hard on this by a handful of recruiters, and have had this be a deal breaker for a couple of them. One recruiting firm admitted that they were paid by the employers to get this information. I wasn't getting paid to give this information out, however, and it's worth more to me to keep it private as I'm placed at a disadvantage in negotiations if I name a number first.
It's still a seller's market for IT talent, and there are plenty of other fish in the sea, so if some recruiters can't accept that I won't name a number, it's their loss.
It's great that NYC is taking the lead on this, and I really hope the rest of the US follows suit.
> I'm placed at a disadvantage in negotiations if I name a number first.
... This is unlikely to be true. Generally, in price negotiations it is advantageous to name a number first. This is known as anchoring and basically the theory is that the end result is better for you if the company has to wheedle you down from 170k than if they anchor the price at 100k and you have to argue them up from there.
Plus, it saves a lot of wasted negotiation time on both sides if your price is just way too high for the company and this is clear from the beginning.
(edit: I'm talking about expected salary in general, not disclosing your current salary level)
Also, even if a company can't hire me at the moment due to real budget constraints, they might be able to do so in the future, or perhaps one of the people I interviewed and impressed enough to get to the salary negotiation phase will remember me when they move to another company and want to hire me then.
If I name a number way out of their range first, though, they could reject me right off the bat, and I'd never get an interview in the first place, never get the practice, and never get a chance to impress anyone. All of these are worth more to me than the chance of a salary negotiation going sour because I wind up being too expensive. Besides, I'll always have the chance to decide whether I want to work for the company despite them being below my ideal salary. Salary isn't everything.
As for anchoring, that might work if you're negotiating with novices, but many employers have professional salary negotiators (either HR or recruiters themselves) who know about anchoring, and they're not going to get fooled by such psychological tricks. If I don't reveal a number first, however, they are forced to name one, and then the ball is in my court, and I can negotiate up from there as I see fit. There's really no downside.
I also don't think salary is everything - far from it! Yet I've never had a problem saying "I believe my market value is $XYZk, however if the culture, team and product is a good fit for me then I'm sure we'll be able to find a salary level that works for both of us."
Normally I say this right off the bat and have not yet had bad feedback about it. I don't see anchoring as a psychological trick, rather an opportunity to save both you and your potential employer a lot of time.
This. I get the impression that most software devs don't make an effort to learn this incredibly valuable skill. It doesn't even have to be haggling, per se. Just asking for a higher salary is often going to increase it by thousands of dollars. It just boggles my mind at how so many people will leave so much money at the table...
By giving a number first, you're either too high and you won't have an opportunity to sell yourself, you're too low and you've literally already negotiated against yourself, or you're lucky and right at their expectation, which you could have gotten to by simply not giving the first number.
I do agree with the wasted negotiating time thing.
This. I'm very upfront that if a company can't meet at least a particular dollar amount expected, it's not worth wasting both of our time. This saves a ton of time, and also serves as a nice red flag when a company agrees and then later tries to negotiate down at the last minute (if they're going to penny-pinch at the last minute, things like bonuses and vacation approval are basically never happening).
If specifically asked "What is your current salary?" you would typically respond with the actual current salary, not your ideal new salary.
BTW, if specifically asked 'what is your current salary?' I would typically respond with 'my ideal new salary is $X'
They're basically using it as a means to sanity check and calibrate their own assessment.
This is absolutely 100% wrong. In price negotiations you will almost always fair better if you force the other party to bring up a number first.
There is a large body of research which disagrees with you...
I've got a business partner (came from high on up in the land of the big four) that during a salary negotiation of our own he floated the idea of asking for our candidate's current salary, AND PROOF. Apparently over 'there', especially as you get higher up, it's completely commonplace. Having spent his whole career over there, it didn't occur to him that maybe people would rather just walk away from your company simply for asking than to answer the question.
Luckily, he's a great guy and after my half hour soap box tirade he came around to realizing that in an environment where people are _actually_ practicing a craft and have what would resemble real skills[0], they don't put up with it.
- [0] Not to say people working for the big megacorp accounting firms don't have real skills, but no, yeah, that's actually what I meant. I kid, I kid.
If the recruiter asks repeatedly, a trick that I learned is to answer that it's in your employee confidentiality agreement not to discuss the terms of your employment. It's arguably a true statement as well (in case you were concerned about telling a white lie)--your employer could be considering your salary as confidential because they obviously haven't disclosed it publicly, so you are taking a very conservative approach on the confidentiality terms in most contracts.
edit: the statement doesn't need to be legally defensible, it gives you an opportunity to redirect and ask what they are willing to pay for the position or to learn about their benefits package.
Also, it does not cover contractors or supervisors.
Some states may have more extensive prohibitions.
Even better, after stating the above use it as a segue-way into them disclosing the range, e.g. since I'm not a liberty to share, perhaps you can tell me (the salary range | benefits package ).
Or is this purely theoretical and not seen in practice?
My concern is I hope to be doing this for another 25 years...
You answer it by accepting an offer or giving a ballpark number for negotiations.
I personally believe your salary is your business. Period. Getting salary information bad, forcing employees to divulge salaries from a position of power is disgusting.
Here is me being publicly quartered on HN for pushing back on forcing employees publicly posting salaries:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12805814
Companies posting employee salaries publicly aims for employees at said company to be paid at the same level (with similar experience).
There's a subtle difference.
Every time I've been asked about salary its been an obvious ploy to lowball my salary due to previous experience of working in a lower cost area. Employees literally have zero incentive not to lie, since employers can't verify
Everyone mentions it to be lowballing you. But what do you think happens when you mention a higher number than they expect?
While it sometimes will end the conversation (because they're unwilling to pay), sometimes they'll match that, leading to a higher salary than what the offer would have been.
Of course, often, including in big companies, the background check isn't done by the hiring managers. So you can straight up lie about your salary, get a higher offer, then when they background check they get the real one, and they're none the wiser ::shrugs::
Even without lying, In the couple of occasions where I was underpaid and trying to go up, it's simply what I would say when asked. "My salary was X, but I'm looking for X + Y".
It's just not that hard.
I added some words to your quote in the square brackets that should resolve the confusion for you.
The usual complaint about asking for salaries is that it's a trick to underpay new hires - you can give them the lower of your normal salaries or a 10% raise. That's because they don't know what they're worth, but you know what they got before.
If everyone publishes salaries (and they already do in practice, thanks to Glassdoor), that trick goes away. No matter what your previous salary was, you have leverage to say "look, you pay everyone else double that, cough up". So the primary objection to asking for salary is negated.
I'm not sure the logic is totally sound - some people will end up moving from published to unpublished employers - but I think there is a distinction.
Though I don't support the law, the two points you raised are completely consistent.
The only reason they want to keep that information private is to use it to their advantage.
I believe, last time I researched this topic, is that transparent salaries tend to increase pay across the board and make pay more performance based rather than negotiating skills based.
Even now I hesitate to write this as a million people will come out and say never lie - what if they found out.
More than banning. There needs to be acceptance that if someone asks you. You are totally free to make any damn number up that you like. Seriously. Its a sales situation. It should not be like your under oath on the stand. Which is how most people view it.
Why do you want to work here? (money, and the desire to pay the bills and feed my children)
Where do you see yourself in 5 years? (probably not at this company)
What is your biggest weakness? (not like I would actually tell a stranger a real answer)
Candidate: "What do you dislike the most about working here?"
Interviewer: (My asshole boss...) "The office is a little noisy sometimes."
Companies are under no obligation to be truthful.
The most they can typically get is the "typical" salary for a given position at a large company. There are exceptions of course, and the good ole' boys network can sometimes run deep.
But in the end, if you are let go or not hired because you lied about a salary they were otherwise willing to pay you? You dodged a bullet. Who would want to work in such an environment to begin with?
The correct answer is to say with what you think the current position is worth and what you want to get paid. There is no upside to being truthful here.
This is legitimately hard for a lot of folks to understand, the same type of folks who equate violating corporate policy as being "illegal".
I'd even go so far to say it's close to immoral not to lie on this question given the power imbalance when it comes to hiring.
There's quite a few ways to verify past salary. Specially some employers report employment information to private databases and your potential employer runs a "employment report," like banks run a credit report, as part of a mandatory background check. To see if you lied.
Of course, they can't do that without your permission but agreeing to a background check is a condition of employment.
The database i am thinking of is, IIRC, owned by Lexis Nexis and they claim to have employment data for the majority of Fortune 500 companies.
EDIT: The database I am thinking of is called The Work Number and is owned by Equifax.
http://www.businessinsider.com/salary-information-not-privat...
>One woman interviewed by CNBC had a Work Number report that was a whopping 22 pages long, complete with a copy of all of her paychecks over the years.
And even if a company does find out, who cares? What I made at a prior job has zero bearing on my next job. If the new company thinks I bring in enough value to be paid X, then they paying X should be fine.
Similarly, I know part of my job when I do an interview is to sell the company and the position. So I'll put a positive spin on things but I won't outright lie.
In most cases they would not give out that sensitive information unless they have a written consent specifically stating that you allow salary information to be given.
Anyways, its likely subject to the FCRA which means you can get a copy of your own report once a year to see what it contains.
EDIT: Here you go, request it right here, https://www.theworknumber.com/Employees/DataReport/index.asp
You really shouldn't compare salaries, since benefits can vary so much.
So if I'm making $100k in base now, but have a good bonus structure, a good vacation package, health, retirement, etc., could make that total comp closer to $150. So that's what I say is my current compensation -- most people will anchor to that in salary negotiations.
I think men are more inclined to agressive negotiate their salaries, and women might be less prone to lie or hide their current salary too.
https://www.amazon.com/Women-Dont-Ask-Negotiation-Strategies...
> Yet, as research reveals, men are four times more likely to ask for higher pay than are women with the same qualifications. From career promotions to help with child care, studies show time and again that women don’t ask–and frequently don’t even realize that they can.
* We hire only the best
* We value your career progress
* We are transparent about the company's strategies and financials
* We value taking the time to think through the design of features and products
And so on. Most of which are, to be charitable, only very loosely applicable when they aren't outright lies.
Where this comes from I don't know. I'm sure there is a law that this common belief comes from.
Saying nothing is the safest choice. Most employers only confirm employment as a courtesy to their former employees.
I recently interviewed with a prominent Drupal company, Forum One, and was shocked that they not only asked for my previous salary, but previous 3 salaries and also wanted me to verify them with pay stubs! I told them no and the interview stalled after that. That was a sad day, I really wanted to work with them but what they asked for was unacceptable.
They were not in New York but I welcome this law everywhere.
Now, I'm not advocating for or against this particular question, but I sure do hope there is data collected and studied on the effect this has in NY before anyone jumps to conclusions. I feel it's too easy to have a knee-jerk reaction on this one.
There is no way to know whether this helps/hurts/is neutral for any particular class of people without studying its effects.
Besides being able to freely low ball candidates who started behind the 8 ball (women/minorities/people who didn't go to elite schools), is there a real argument for companies HAVING to know your previous salary?
1. I made X at my last job where X is far less than what you are paying your current employees. Well as a business owner and negotiator if I offer them X + a small bump I can probably get away with paying less.
2. I made X at my last job where X is far more than you are paying your current employees. You either are going to stretch the budget, or negotiate.
So it is always a negotiation unless the person says they made less. A true negotiation is "How much are you asking for?" A person selling products isn't going to tell someone what they are selling their products for to a competitor. They are both going to negotiate a price or decide not to do business.
I think a less infringing question is for the employer to ask for the salary the employee is expecting. Then there is no lying and the employee can try for a 20% jump or more and see what happens. They can also just ask for the employer's offer but in practice the employer is going to go up slowly and find the lowest salary they would take anyway.
But it doesn't stop them from obtaining this information from other sources such as recruitment agencies or brokers in personal data, which are arguably more unbiased sources.
Salary information is valuable to employers and selling/renting this information is going to be profitable for anybody that has access to it.
If they suddenly ask this question then they are trying to renege on their promise and for me it's time to go.
Then for the employer, will you decrease the salary to match previous low rates or wages? Or will you pay him/her the market rate regardless?
Personally, I have always been asked how much I made at previous places. I prefer to give a range than specify individually.
I've never understood this tactic. Specifying a range seems like a good way to underprice yourself. If you give a range, the recruiter will simply assume that your current salary is very close to the bottom of the range.
Now, if you mean that you give a range of previous salaries, the recruiter will know your best previous salary anyway. And they'll probably knock a fair bit off the top assuming you're padding.
FWIW, this is likely almost as bad for you in the negotiation as giving the number. You will simply always get offers towards the bottom of your range. It is better to refuse to answer, and just say you're looking for a market rate salary for this role.
But yeah, never give any range. Not when talking about previous compensation, and not when talking about what you want. Just give them straight up numbers, if you give anything at all.
And you should definitely give them a number about how much you want to be paid. You want to set the first reference point. And yes, that means you will have to do your own due diligence about how much the market can currently bear for your (interviewing) skills. But you need to know these numbers anyway.
The benefit of telling a prospective employer that a previous employer decided you were worth an above-average salary vs. simply requesting an above-average salary without context is obvious.
Also, there's just something that feels wrong about normalizing lying instead of fixing the root problem.
I dislike New York City's solution too. There are other ways to empower employees and not asking about past salaries won't eliminate the pay gap. But I'm not an expert so maybe this is a step in the right direction and can result in lasting changes.
Freedom of speech is broader than that. Freedom of speech not only extends beyond congress (which the Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed), it also goes beyond political speech. You have the right to espouse openly racist beliefs. You have the right to espouse religious beliefs, and beliefs on the best way to grow corn, and what the best auto maker is. These are not political opinions except to the extent that they are protected from suppression by politicians. (Alternatively you can argue that basically all speech is in some fashion political, in which case the "political" distinction is meaningless.)
This is actually illegal in many states. Workers have a legal right to discuss salaries.
>Freedom of speech pertains to legislation from congress preventing political speech.
Not correct. Free speech is about any freedom of expression, not just political speech. There is endless amounts of case law to back this up.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virginia_v._Black
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ashcroft_v._Free_Speech_Coal...
You can find a big list of free speech cases here. Many cover non-political speech.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_United_States_Suprem...
While it's true that businesses can assert First Amendment rights, as with this recent Supreme Court case https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/29/business/supreme-court-cr..., that doesn't mean that laws that make it illegal to inquire about or take into account past salary history, marital status, pregnancy status, etc. are all unconstitutional simply because spoken communication might take place during the process of flouting the law.
Or to put it another way, it's not the words, "So, are you pregnant?" themselves that are the problem. The problem is the implicit idea that an interviewee's answer to this question will affect the employer's hiring decision, and the law says it should not.
I happen to think that all workers should have protections, not just those in unions.
