Show HN: Voix.Space – Cathartic Interactive Data Visualization (voix.space)
Show HN: Voix.Space – Cathartic Interactive Data Visualization





Exploring the capabilities and uses of interactive data visualization, this social experiment will let users anonymously post a thought that other users can see and respond to.

voix.space has great potential for sprints, creative idea sharing and general therapeutic catharsis (including suggesting a pub trip).

NOTE: This experiment was developed as part of a 2 day labs event. You may encounter bugs and it currently does not function on mobile or in safari. :(

