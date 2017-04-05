Hacker News
Update on the April 5th, 2017 Digital Ocean Outage
sb8244
4 minutes ago
Does this mean that their testing servers can access production db over network? That's something we specifically put under control so that even a misconfiguration can't cause this. I'm surprised an audit didn't discover that.
