|
|What should I do now?
|
2 points by hugsy 31 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
|Hello. I am 3rd year undergraduate CS student. This academic year my annual GPA fell low(because of burnout). University is going to cut my waiver scholarship one level(from 80% to 60%). My family is barely affording 20%. Next year(last year of school), it will be 40%. What should I do?Should I freeze?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
reply