What should I do now?
2 points by hugsy 22 minutes ago
Hello. I am 3rd year undergraduate CS student. This academic year my annual GPA fell low(because of burnout). University is going to cut my waiver scholarship one level(from 80% to 60%). My family is barely affording 20%. Next year(last year of school), it will be 40%. What should I do?Should I freeze?





Learn a skill and start freelancing. You can make some good money.

reply


Anyway, good luck!

reply


Thank you:)

reply




