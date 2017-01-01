Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Walt Mossberg is retiring in June (theverge.com)
16 points by petercooper 39 minutes ago





> It just seems like the right time to step away. I’m ready for something new.

The something new here is retirement? The article doesn't seem to describe any details on what retirement means to Walt.

Walt, Kara and Recode -- ignoring Kara's Yahoo obsession -- is the only tech popular news I read where I have regularly have confidence in the reporting.

This is how I know that the old Apple is really dead.

