Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PySolFC – Solitaire games for Python, help sought with porting to Python 3 (github.com)
31 points by jan-kleks 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Are you actually planning to lose Python 2 compatibility is porting to 3? It might make more sense to keep both if you can, if only because if you give up Python 2, there'll be an intermediate period where the code won't run anywhere.

Python six is a library that might help with targeting both

reply


Code that supports both py2 and py3 is often ugly and a pain to work with.

I think your advice might be well intended, but if followed will end up with an overloaded dev. and no new progress being made (and all that for the five guys who still don't have py3 installed)

Sorry to sound harsh, but I wish someone had told me that advice when I accepted to backport a py3 package to py2

reply


Wow! The community has turned a corner! :-)

I don't believe 2-3 compatibility must be ugly (though it certainly can be), but I'm glad you believe what you said. If that makes sense.

reply


It's not only the compatibility that is ugly. It's also that python 2 code has a couple of ugly warts, such as the forced arguments for super(). The only way I'm supporting python 2 with my libraries is by running 3to2 and pasteurize (future package) over the python 3 source code.

I really don't want to actually have source code that works on both, it's a pain to maintain. Although the future library should make it a lot nicer, but you still need a lot of ugly from __future__ imports as well.

reply


I've been using 3.6 for some personal work and man are f-strings and ordered dicts wonderful. I don't want to go back.


If you are porting from 2.7 and don't require compatibility with earlier Python versions, then "future" [1] is a better, cleaner alternative to six.

[1] https://pypi.python.org/pypi/future

reply


Jan has been incredibly helpful, improving my open source Scala solitaire game (https://solitaire.gg) with Github bug reports and feedback, and even suggested using it as a new frontend for PySolFC (which I'd love to do).

reply


PySolFC (previously known as PySol) is a multi-platform collection of over 1000 solitaire card (and not only) games with a rich feature set that can rival commercial solitaire packages.

Unfortunately, PySolFC is getting old. To bring it up to date and make PySolFC compatible with modern operating systems, it has to be ported to Python 3 first — so we desperately need Python programmers.

JOIN PORTING EFFORTS AT: https://github.com/shlomif/PySolFC

You can also help by spreading the word. After we finish porting PySolFC to Python 3, new features will be added, we also aim to refresh the app’s look.

reply


Sweet! I'd love to contribute. There doesn't seem to be a contribution guide or timeline in the repo. I'd suggest adding a list of modules which require refactoring.

reply


+1 If there were a list of tasks that needed to be done, it would be much easier to pick up something in my spare time. The closest I can find to a task list is here: https://github.com/shlomif/PySolFC/issues/11#issuecomment-28...

reply


The title seems to have been modified, probably by the mods? I think the old title was more appropriate because it is clearly posted for the purpose of recruiting help. I would suggest the old title, possibly prefixed with Show or Ask HN?

edit: Current title seems good.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: