Python six is a library that might help with targeting both
I think your advice might be well intended, but if followed will end up with an overloaded dev. and no new progress being made (and all that for the five guys who still don't have py3 installed)
Sorry to sound harsh, but I wish someone had told me that advice when I accepted to backport a py3 package to py2
I don't believe 2-3 compatibility must be ugly (though it certainly can be), but I'm glad you believe what you said. If that makes sense.
I really don't want to actually have source code that works on both, it's a pain to maintain. Although the future library should make it a lot nicer, but you still need a lot of ugly from __future__ imports as well.
[1] https://pypi.python.org/pypi/future
Unfortunately, PySolFC is getting old. To bring it up to date and make PySolFC compatible with modern operating systems, it has to be ported to Python 3 first — so we desperately need Python programmers.
JOIN PORTING EFFORTS AT: https://github.com/shlomif/PySolFC
You can also help by spreading the word. After we finish porting PySolFC to Python 3, new features will be added, we also aim to refresh the app’s look.
edit: Current title seems good.
