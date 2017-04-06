The problem here isn't that they are being swallowed, it is that the tests have a constraint that the callback be called only once, which is conveniently the behavior of a then applied to the promise you would return.
My example is contrived, but in the larger project that I was working in, almost all of the existing code used callbacks. Refactoring all that code to use promises, just to accommodate the two or three places that actually needed them, probably would not have been worth it.
If you are using promises, understand how they work. The same for callbacks.
If you call function x with a callback you either handle it immediately via your callback or you have to use some other paradigm to make it compose with other async code. You get no return value allowing you to write code that looks synchronous and forget about the beauty of async/await you've completed abandoned it with callbacks. If you use Promises you can do as you wish and combine them as you wish as they hold values and you can use them multiple times trivially with other Promises,
async makes it easy and I don't see a downside to using it everywhere possible.
process.on("unhandledRejection", err => {
console.error("Uncaught Promise Error: \n" + err.stack);
console.error(err);
});
promise.then(function(){
throw new Error('Oh no, not caught');
}, function(err){
});
promise.then(function(){
throw new Error('Oh no!');
}).catch(function(err){
// Caught it ;)
});
promise.then(function(){
throw new Error('Oh no!');
}).then(null, function(err){
// Caught it ;)
});
You could at best use `setTimeout` or `nextTick` to escape from `Promise`'s call stack and throw there.
