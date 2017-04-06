Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Never Mix Promises and Callbacks in NodeJS (atomicobject.com)
Why was the solution to fallback to callbacks instead of just using promises all the way through? (Edit, removed mention of bluebird that would not have helped)

The problem here isn't that they are being swallowed, it is that the tests have a constraint that the callback be called only once, which is conveniently the behavior of a then applied to the promise you would return.

I'm the author of that post. I could have certainly used promises all the way through, and in some cases that might be the better option.

My example is contrived, but in the larger project that I was working in, almost all of the existing code used callbacks. Refactoring all that code to use promises, just to accommodate the two or three places that actually needed them, probably would not have been worth it.

I agree. I don't think the headline of this article is correct. The author's expectations were incorrect and it certainly is a good thing for everyone to be aware of, but this is like saying "don't use pointers because I didn't release memory and it caused a memory leak".

If you are using promises, understand how they work. The same for callbacks.

It's also an anti-pattern to not have an err as the first argument in an async callback.

Mocha has support for returning promises in it() tests, so there's really no need to use callbacks.

Well... mocha has support for callback since the beginning, callback is the simplest way to go, callback will never become obsolete, so there's really no need to use promises. :)

By the same reasoning, promises will never become obsolete because they're already supported. But if I were to bet on a hypothetical deprecation of one versus the other, I wouldn't bet on promises being deprecated, because they're part of the spec.

People should avoid using callbacks as they invert the chain of handling function calls. Rather than getting a result that you can work with, you move the logic into another function. Promises compose much more cleanly than callbacks do resulting in generally easier to follow code.

If you call function x with a callback you either handle it immediately via your callback or you have to use some other paradigm to make it compose with other async code. You get no return value allowing you to write code that looks synchronous and forget about the beauty of async/await you've completed abandoned it with callbacks. If you use Promises you can do as you wish and combine them as you wish as they hold values and you can use them multiple times trivially with other Promises,

Promises are the backbone of async/await.

Or ... return the promise in `fetchFirstUser`?

or just use async which fixes both of these arguably broken solutions for callback hell.

Most 'callback hell' situations are really just poor code structure. Easily solved with separated named functions.

This is easy to say but hard to do in practice. Every JS application I've seen in production is littered with callback nightmares. It might be possible to avoid but in practice it's too difficult.

async makes it easy and I don't see a downside to using it everywhere possible.

Is there any typechecking library for JS that can warn of potentially "swallowed" promises? Does Flow do this?

For debugging in Node I use:

    process.on("unhandledRejection", err => {
        console.error("Uncaught Promise Error: \n" + err.stack);
        console.error(err);
    });

Callbacks are simpler, easier to understand and explain. 'callback hell' is usually the result of 'poor code structure' that get's fixed with separated named functions.

Writing in continuation passing style manually isn't great. It really does become confusing and hard to debug very quickly. That said, promises also aren't the solution, because you still have to contort your code to be compatible with promises. Further more, async/await is yet another non-solution because now you have to differentiate between synchronous and asynchronous functions. Still, both of these are improvements upon simple callbacks. What JavaScript is lacking is a real implementation of "communicating sequential processes" a la Go, ConcurrentML, etc.

Wouldn't using the second parameter of .then() to catch exceptions work instead of .catch()?

http://stackoverflow.com/a/33278420

Yes, but if the success handler throws you won't catch it. For example:

  promise.then(function(){
    throw new Error('Oh no, not caught');
  }, function(err){

  });
But this will catch it:

  promise.then(function(){
    throw new Error('Oh no!');
  }).catch(function(err){
    // Caught it ;)
  });
As will this:

  promise.then(function(){
    throw new Error('Oh no!');
  }).then(null, function(err){
    // Caught it ;)
  });
Point being that your error handling need to be absolute last, and not paired with a success handler.

It doesn't matter. The problem is that `callback(null)` throws, and in the `Promise` land this will never result in an uncaught exception. An exception directly inside any `Promise` callback produces another `Promise` in the chain instead.

You could at best use `setTimeout` or `nextTick` to escape from `Promise`'s call stack and throw there.

