Open sourcing Sonnet – a new library for constructing neural networks
(
deepmind.com
)
32 points
by
lopespm
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
5 comments
|
favorite
dbcurtis
20 minutes ago
For us NN newbies, could some one do a comparison to Keras?
reply
vmsp
17 minutes ago
Where does this leave Keras? Wasn't it supposed to be the new high level interface to TF?
EDIT: Also, what about TF-Slim?
reply
drej
54 minutes ago
Looks cool, but: "This installation is compatible with Linux/Mac OS X and Python 2.7."
Sad face.
reply
peakai_grandma
42 minutes ago
Are you suggesting they add compatibility for Win?
reply
baq
28 minutes ago
My guess is Python 3. Not supporting Python 3.5+ in a newly released project is disrespectful at this point.
reply
