Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open sourcing Sonnet – a new library for constructing neural networks (deepmind.com)
30 points by lopespm 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





For us NN newbies, could some one do a comparison to Keras?

reply


Where does this leave Keras? Wasn't it supposed to be the new high level interface to TF?

EDIT: Also, what about TF-Slim?

reply


Looks cool, but: "This installation is compatible with Linux/Mac OS X and Python 2.7."

Sad face.

reply


Are you suggesting they add compatibility for Win?

reply


My guess is Python 3. Not supporting Python 3.5+ in a newly released project is disrespectful at this point.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: