There's a fine balance between allowing choice and setting standards. There's productivity gains as well from having some standards -- you can built tools which leverage standards, so long as they aren't too restrictive.
e.x. In the world of microservices, you end up needing a lot of telemetry to keep things running smoothly and figure out what goes wrong when your call is four levels deep. Doing so is hard without having a standard to which your services must adhere to. It's easiest if you have a base application which takes care of that for you. That, however, becomes hard if you have the combinatorial explosion of [languages] x [frameworks].
That doesn't mean you shouldn't entertain new choices, (hey, team X wants to use Go.) but there should be some discipline. It boggles my mind when individual engineers prefer to speed up their development for the short-term vs. the overall organization.
