Shenzhen is a hothouse of innovation (economist.com)
WIRED UK did a great job going into more detail on Shenzhen, highly recommend watching the documentary. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGJ5cZnoodY&t=8s

Shenzhen has to be one of my favorite cities. If you're at all interested in manufacturing or supply chain management you have to go to Shenzhen sometime and check out Huaqiangbei

