Shenzhen is a hothouse of innovation
economist.com
33 points
by
frrp
2 hours ago
2 comments
tmoreton
10 minutes ago
WIRED UK did a great job going into more detail on Shenzhen, highly recommend watching the documentary.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SGJ5cZnoodY&t=8s
anubisresources
33 minutes ago
Shenzhen has to be one of my favorite cities. If you're at all interested in manufacturing or supply chain management you have to go to Shenzhen sometime and check out Huaqiangbei
